Uno Minda Joins ONDC Network to Enhance Digital Access and Customer Convenience

New Delhi [India], September 30: Uno Minda, a leading Tier 1 supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India, has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network, thereby taking a pivotal step towards digital transformation and customer-focused innovation. With this strategic partnership, Uno Minda aims to strengthen its market presence and tap a wide customer base, thereby increasing sales opportunities and convenience to its consumers.

The ONDC platform, under the Government of India's Digital India initiative, provides a strong ecosystem for digital commerce to the Indian players, thereby enabling easy access to Uno Minda's wide array of automotive products throughout India. The customers can easily discover UNO Minda parts using ONDC aggregators on the network, such as Mystore. By leveraging ONDC's extensive network, Uno Minda's is dedicated to enhancing its accessibility, and seamless shopping experiences for its customers through its digital platforms.

Commenting on the same, Vishal Kaul, Business Head, UNO Minda Aftermarket, said "Today marks a pivotal moment in the history of Uno Minda, one that signifies our relentless pursuit of innovation and our unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experiences. I am delighted to announce that Uno Minda has officially expanded its online presence through our listing on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. This makes Uno Minda first Indian automotive company to be listed on ONDC platform.

This strategic move is more than just an expansion; it is a testament to our vision of embracing the future of commerce. The ONDC platform is at the forefront of transforming digital commerce in India, promoting inclusivity, interoperability, and democratizing access for businesses of all sizes. By joining this network, Uno Minda is poised to reach new heights, connecting with a broader audience and ensuring that our cutting-edge automotive solutions are accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Our listing on ONDC aligns perfectly with our customer-first approach, enabling us to offer our extensive range of products through a platform that stands for transparency and fairness in the digital marketplace. We currently offer over 1,500 products across more than 30 categories on the platform. In the future, we plan to expand this selection to around 6,000 products, giving customers an even wider range of options to choose from. It represents a significant leap forward in how we engage with our customers, partners, and stakeholders, ensuring that we remain at the leading edge of the industry.

I am confident that our association with ONDC will drive greater value for our customers and stakeholders, setting new benchmarks in the industry."

