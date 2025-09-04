"Until human behaviour changes...": Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urges public cooperation on reducing road fatalities

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday appealed for public cooperation, acknowledging that changing human behaviour represents the most formidable obstacle in India's battle against road fatalities, as he announced Rs 1.5 lakh insurance coverage for accident victims requiring hospitalisation up to seven days.

Speaking at the 7th Edition of FICCI Road Safety Awards & Symposium, Gadkari admitted that despite comprehensive policy reforms and infrastructure improvements, government efforts to reduce India's staggering road death toll have fallen short of expectations. The country suffers nearly five lakh road accidents annually, claiming 1.8 lakh lives and costing the economy 3 per cent of GDP.

"We have succeeded in improving automobile engineering and civil engineering, and made road safety laws stricter. But the most important thing is that we have not succeeded in changing human behaviour," Gadkari told industry leaders and policymakers at the event. "This remains our greatest challenge."

Gadkari called for coordinated action among the government, industry, NGOs, educational institutions, and civil society, emphasising that technological solutions alone cannot address the crisis.

"Until human behaviour changes, we will not achieve success in this mission," he said, urging every Indian citizen to become sensitive, disciplined and committed to following traffic laws under the "Vision Zero" initiative aimed at eliminating preventable road deaths.

The Union Minister also announced comprehensive financial support for accident victims, with the new insurance coverage applying across national highways, state roads, municipal roads and village roads.

Gadkari emphasised the critical role of citizen response in emergency situations, announcing a ₹25,000 reward scheme for good samaritans who assist accident victims. "If every citizen responds immediately to road accidents and transports victims to the hospital without delay, we can save 50,000 lives each year," he said.

The minister revealed that, despite implementing extensive safety measuresincluding mandatory six airbags across vehicle categories, compulsory twin helmet provision with two-wheeler purchases, drowsiness detection devices for commercial trucks, and over 40,000 CCTV cameras with speed detectionfatality rates continue to rise, a release said.

FICCI President Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said India recorded 4.8 lakh road accidents in 2023, representing a 4.2 per cent increase in total incidents and a 2.6 per cent rise in deaths compared to 2022.

"Road safety is no longer a regulatory matterit has become an essential economic, social and developmental priority," Agarwal said, noting that India's road network carries over 90 per cent of passengers and nearly 65 per cent of goods.

During the awards ceremony, the minister recognised four organisations across engineering, education, enforcement and emergency care categories.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited received dual awards for driver training and emergency response programmes under the enforcement and emergency care category. Savitar Services Private Limited won recognition for integrated automotive solutions. Ashok Leyland Limited was honoured for driver training and awareness activities under the education category, the release said.

Sanjay Bandopadhayay, member of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety and jury chair, said award criteria focused on measurable impact and replicability. From 120 initial entries, winners were selected based on demonstrated effectiveness and potential for national scaling, among others.

