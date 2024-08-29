Unveiling Jaagruk Bharat: A New Digital Platform Simplifying Government Schemes for Millions

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 29: Jaagruk Bharat, a pioneering digital platform dedicated to empowering Indian citizens with seamless access to government policies and schemes was officially launched in 2024.

It is a joint venture of Uncle-Nephew duo Abhishek and Akshit Goel. The genesis of Jaagruk Bharat truly began with Akshit's struggle (with a rare disease) which drove him to seek information regarding government schemes and policies that could alleviate his issue and make his life simpler. Despite exhaustive searches through countless websites, he couldn't find much help. He discussed the matter with his uncle Abhishek who also witnessed unawareness among Indians in comparison to the United States, while he was living there. That's how they both together envisioned a solution that could help Indian citizens access the benefits of all Government policies.

Ad featuring Jaagruk Bharat Founders - Youtube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTwtS6wp0k4

"The platform is designed to simplify complex policies for the general citizen. It is a go-to resource for every Indian, providing clear, actionable guidance and support to help users navigate the intricate web of government procedures with ease" said Abhishek Goel, Co-Founder and CEO. Jaagruk Bharat aims to educate the citizens about Government policies so that they can benefit from them by making essential information accessible.

The platform provides comprehensive information in the simplest way possible for every layman to understand. Textual information is supported by multimedia content to further simplify the understanding process. Every feature in the UI is designed to provide ease of use and functionality. They have created communities and forums for users to share their opinions on varied topics and also plan to provide 24-hour chat & call support for queries soon through their app which is expected to launch in October. The information is accessible in multiple languages along with features like voice search and text-to-speech conversion. Each information provided is thoroughly researched and fact-checked to provide the most accurate data possible.

Jaagruk Bharat acts as a funnel for the common people. It begins by channeling crucial information and easy access to government schemes and policies, progressing into offering chat and call support, and ultimately providing actionable guidance and hands-on assistance to help individuals navigate governmental procedures and access benefits

"We want to create a platform that simplifies access to government policies and transforms information into actionable knowledge, helping every Indian confidently navigate and benefit from government policies. In the next five years, we envision Jaagruk Bharat to become a household name when it comes to any information about Government schemes, reaching 500 million citizens. Apne Haq ko Apnao Jaagruk Bharat Par Aao", concluded Akshit Goel, Co-founder, and Managing Director.

For more information, you can visit the website here: www.jaagrukbharat.com

