Unveiling Romance: Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari shine bright in custom-made rings by Andal Jewels for their engagement

We are excited to share with you a first-look at the recent engagement of two beloved celebrities, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, who have won hearts with their luminosity and charisma. Their engagement was an expression of love and elegance, accentuated by the exchange of a custom-made Toi Et Moi (You and Me) ring for Aditi and a custom jeweled band for Siddharth from the renowned brand Andal Gems and Jewels from Hyderabad.

Aditi’s ring, a custom design, brings together two exceptionally proportioned diamonds nestled next to one other—a symbol of their entwined destinies. The diamonds were sourced from the iconic Golconda mines, which are known for their exceptional quality, and were meticulously crafted over months. The round and pear-shaped diamonds have remarkable cut, color, clarity, and carat size, making this Toi Et Moi ring a true reflection of the couple’s unique love story.

Siddharth’s ring, on the other hand, is a piece of artistry in its own way, a harmonious union of the illustrious big-three gemstones and brilliant-cut diamonds. A custom band tailored to the wearer's story, with masterful craftsmanship that heightens luminosity of the gemstones at every turn. Every facet offers a meaning, making it a fitting symbol of his fairytale love story with Aditi.

Esshitha Guna, Founder & Creative Director, Andal Gems & Jewels mentions, ”Designing for Siddharth and Aditi’s engagement was a blend of artistry and emotion, infusing each piece with personal significance. We aimed to create treasures that not only adorn but resonate deeply with the couple, capturing the magic of their union in every detail.”

Andal gems and jewels, a ‘fine jewellery' brand, known for its contemporary approach of gemstones, diamonds and timeless designs, has been a preferred choice for Seeking ‘high quality natural gemstones and masterful craftsmanship. Andal Jewels for this significant occasion reflects the brand’s reputation for excellence and sophistication. The timeless beauty and immaculate artisanship of these rings perfectly compliment Siddharth and Aditi’s glowing love, enchanting everyone who beholds them.

