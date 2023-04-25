Unveiling Shah Rukh Khan as the Face of D'YAVOL X

New Delhi [India], April 25 (/PNN): SLAB Ventures, founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, announces global icon Shah Rukh Khan as the face of their highly anticipated limited-edition luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X. The brand, launched under the umbrella of the pathbreaking D'YAVOL luxury collective, celebrates the spirit of confident individualism and new-age opulence. As the face of D'YAVOL X, Shah Rukh Khan embodies the brand's ethos of authenticity, fearlessness, and uncompromising quality. In his inimitable style, he brings the grunge yet luxurious street pieces of D'YAVOL X to the forefront of fashion like never before!

The D'YAVOL luxury collective was established to curate the best lifestyle products, rare experiences and exceptional events for a discerning global audience. Every limited edition drop from D'YAVOL X will be rooted in a ground-breaking counterculture that seamlessly fuses the comfort and versatility of streetwear with the refinement and quality of luxury fashion. Innovative, trend agnostic and ethically produced with sustainable bamboo fabrics among others, D'YAVOL X epitomizes laid-back luxury and exclusivity.

The first capsule collection from D'YAVOL X goes live on 30th April 2023 exclusively on dyavolx.com. With fewer than a hundred pieces available per style, the drop offers a coveted insight into the real life fashion aesthetics of Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan, both noted for their distinctive personal style. Designed with relentless attention to detail, each garment is underpinned by luxury materials and precise tailoring, adding unexpected, even whimsical flourishes to create an irreverent statement.

"D'YAVOL X is the culmination of a creative journey that our highly talented design team and I embarked on with a singular vision to combine uncompromising quality, edgy design, and a fresh interpretation of luxury codes," shares Aryan Khan. "Our limited-edition drops across the year will reinforce the exclusive, unexpected, unconventional, and sophisticated experience that the brand stands for."

"I am happy to be associated to the wonderfully gritty brand that Aryan, Leti and Bunty have created. the passion, determination and creativity that defines D'YAVOL X, are all traits that resonate with me deeply. I look forward to amplifying the brand message for an audience that wants to celebrate individuality and intrepid style", Shah Rukh Khan commented.

"D'YAVOL X as a brand embodies the core principles that all three of us live by - it is not swayed by fleeting trends, does not hesitate to venture into yet uncharted territory, and firmly believes that creative excellence and impeccable quality are perennial prerequisites for success", conclude Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, Co-Founders, SLAB.

D'YAVOL X goes live for global patrons exclusively on dyavolx.com on 30th April.

SLAB was founded by Aryan Khan, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva to provide a springboard for their idea of bringing a luxury lifestyle collective to the world. Having devoted several years to developing winning product propositions and an authentically engaging brand concept, the business is now successfully operating across key consumer goods verticals and targeted international markets. Based in The Netherlands, the company aims to establish strategic partnerships with leading industry outfits worldwide. Explore more on - www.slab.ventures

