Unveiling The TRESemme Style Collective At The Lakme Fashion Week 2023 TRESemme unlocks season's hottest runway hair trends

New Delhi [India], October 12: TRESemme, the leading brand in hair care innovation, unveiled the TRESemme Style Collective at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in partnership with FDCI for a first of its kind trend forecasting report showcasing the latest trends in hair styling. Brought to the fore by a group of trendsetters and industry experts, in hair, makeup and fashion, the TRESemme Style Collective included ace fashion designers & creative directors, Falguni Shane Peacock - Falguni & Shane Peacock, celebrity fashion stylist & creative director Anaita Shroff Adajania, celebrity hair stylist & colorist, Loic Chapoix, celebrity hair stylists Amit Thakur and Priyanka Borkar and celebrity makeup artist & hair stylist Sandhya Shekar.

For 70 years, TRESemme has played a significant role in the realm of hair care and styling and has been a global favourite of fashion forward icons. As the most iconic, style-first, salon-inspired global hair brand and the number 1 styling brand in the US, TRESemme is all about producing trend-inspired products that help consumers define their own style and experience that salon feeling at home.

The TRESemme Style Collective was created with the objective of forecasting hair styling trends each season, that would ultimately make it easy for consumers to confidently style these trends from the comfort of their homes. A panel of handpicked experts, insiders, influencers and image-makers, the TRESemme Style Collective is the last word in hairstyling in India. They worked with TRESemme to simplify, demystify and break down these trends into easily achievable and accessible styles for all Indian women. Post the discussion, six trends were short listed.

For a professional hairstylist, a beauty enthusiast, or simply someone who loves to stay on top of the latest trends, the TRESemme Style Collective is the ultimate guide to the hottest and most inspiring hair trends that will dominate the beauty and fashion scene in the coming season.

On the ground at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, the super interesting event was kick started introducing the expert group of panellists who gave their visions on the trends released by the TRESemme Style Collective.

TRESemme Style Collective has something for everyone. Scroll to see what suits you the best -

Bubble Braids - the hottest "IT" girl hairstyle of the season, the bubble braids are breaking the internet. An easy to create, low maintenance hair style, Bubble Braids are a simple yet fun way of expressing your style. Works on all hair lengths and types, and specially on third day hair! Single or double braid, the bubble braids are here to stay.

Curtain Bangs - If swish and sexy is your vibe, Curtain Bangs should be on your radar. The face framing hair style can be worn flowy for a feminine, effortless take. This versatile cut suits every face and every hair type, just keep in mind to choose the right length of the fringe.

The Slick Bun - The perennial style that keeps coming back again and again, slick bun is here to rule the roost. Making you look snatched; the slick bun can go from boardroom to bar to baraat to bed. Suited for Indian and western silhouettes, you can never go wrong with the bun.

The 90's Blowout - Va Va Voom, the old school pin up bombshell hair is back in action. Fluffy, feminine, ultra bouncy with volume and drama, the blowout is all set to make its way back this festive season. The quintessential red-carpet look is for anyone looking to make heads turn.

The Layered lob - If fun & flirty is your style, then the layered lob is for you. Well suited for Indian hair, the layered lob stops just before the collar bone, framing your face. Bringing in freshness and modern youthfulness, the layered lob can be paired with Indian as well as western silhouettes. The key to acing this look is keeping it full of movement.

Chic Bows & Scarves - If hair accessoring is your thing, then scout for all your hair bands, bows, scarves and ribbons cause this trend is here to stay. If childlike, feminine, playful, is your vibe then hair accessories are your hottest buy this season. Weave them in updos, braids or buns, and nail the trend.

The event was followed by a Q & A session, where there was a lively exchange of ideas, thoughts and trends discussed by the panellists, influencer and media. With the launch of the first TRESemme Style Collective event, the brand's authority and leadership in the hair styling segment in India will be firmly established.

