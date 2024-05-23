Unveils Gripping Realities of Law Enforcement in Diary of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer

Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], May 23: ¨Kuldip Sharma offers readers an exclusive peek into the world of law enforcement with his latest book, Diary of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer. Set in the dynamic backdrop of Palitana Subdivision in Bhavnagar district, Gujarat, the book chronicles Sharma’s experiences as a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) from February 1979 to August 1980.

Dr. Kuldip Sharma is a distinguished veteran of the Indian Police Service, with a career spanning over four decades. He has held various pivotal roles in law enforcement and public administration, contributing significantly to conflict resolution, organised crime prevention, and investigation methodologies. With extensive experience in implementing and framing policies at the government level, Dr. Sharma is a respected authority in the field of law enforcement.

Beyond his impressive professional accomplishments, Sharma holds a PhD in Public Administration and is enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Gujarat. He is also the author of Heaven's Light Our Guide- The Genesis of Indian Police, published by Macmillan India Ltd.

In this gripping narrative, Sharma meticulously documents real-time investigations and supervisory roles in handling serious crimes. The book shines a spotlight on “Visitable Crimes,” a term which describes offences that demand special attention from supervisory ranks. From murder cases to dacoities, robberies, and housebreakings with theft, Sharma’s diary offers an in-depth exploration of the challenges faced and strategies employed during that era.

Diary of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer isn’t just a memoir; it’s a historical document offering valuable insights into policing and crime resolution in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Beyond catering to general readers, the book holds immense value for current and aspiring Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). It elucidates methodical approaches to addressing serious crimes and sheds light on the historical significance of procedures still followed today.

Unlock the archives of police investigations and gain a comprehensive understanding of policing strategies, social norms, and historical contexts that shaped the era.

