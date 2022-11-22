UP Government's StartinUP and Investopia join hands to nurture the start-up ecosystem in the state

A startup ecosystem is a network of organisations, communities, resources, regulatory bodies, and service providers that work together to foster the development of startups. With the increasing focus of the government to encourage the startups and entrepreneurship culture in the state, a grass-root approach is required. The vision is to establish, develop and nurture a top-notch startup ecosystem within the state of Uttar Pradesh including founders/start-ups, angel investors, mentors, and industry professionals.

With the same objective, the StartinUP initiative of the Government has joined hands with a private market player named to mobilize High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) across the state to participate in the ecosystem and back the budding startups as Angels.

Investopia hosted the very first event of the Disha campaign on November 12th in Lucknow addressing the Chartered Accountant (CA) community on 'Angel Investments and the Start-up ecosystem'. The CA community plays an indispensable and pivotal role in shaping the startup ecosystem in India. The event was focused on spreading awareness of the possibilities that lie ahead of the CA community in Lucknow at an ecosystem level.

Abhishek Tiwari (Lead Advisor, StartInUP) says, "Ecosystem is a beautiful interplay of stakeholders, and we are committed to developing the biggest and the best startup ecosystem right here in UP for the sake of our startup community."

Paramjeet Singh (MD & Co-founder, Investopia) says, "Investopia is committed to playing a pivotal role in promoting the equity culture among the masses. Glad to have the opportunity to elevate the start-up ecosystem along with Government as well as like-minded partners on this journey."

Investopia recently partnered with Vision StartUps (a Non-Profit Organisation) and IDFC First Bank as their banking partners for 'Disha', which is a series of 12 events. CA Ashish Kapoor (Senior Partner of Asija & Associates LLP), Ashish Kaul (Founder - Diya Technologies & Chair - Startups, TiE Lucknow) were also present as panelists at the event.

With private players joining hands with the government to work on the ground and accomplish shared objectives, the future looks bright for UP's startup ecosystem. It will definitely be an exciting space to watch for.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor