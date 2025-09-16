UPACK Launches India's Largest Eco-Friendly Mailer Box Catalog for SMEs

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: UPACK, one of India's largest and most trusted online packaging material stores for over the past 10 years, has officially launched new, Fully Customizable, Eco-Friendly Mailer Boxes available pan-India, designed to improve any e-commerce sellers' brand identity and visibility.

Now Available Nationwide: Strong, Affordable, Sustainable, and Fully Customizable Eco-Friendly Mailer Boxes. Perfect Packaging Solutions for E-Commerce Businesses.

India's Widest Range of Mailer Boxes - Now Available Pan-India

With Over 7000 Box Sizes available and Next Day Shipping, we're bringing variety, Style, Sustainability, and Marketing Power in response to the growing needs among small businesses and online retailers while balancing U-Pack's commitment to quality and trust thereby increasing brand visibility for Eco-Conscious brands.

For more information or to request samples, customers can contact the company by calling (022) 4896 4040 or visiting

https://www.upack.in/

What is Inside the Box

* Sizes for Every Need: From 4x4x4 inch small boxes for jewellery and accessories to 15x15x4 inch 5 ply and 7 ply boxes for electronics and fragile items.

* 20+ Color Options: Choose from black, white, pink, blue, purple, and more to match your brand's premium identity.

* Premium Quality: Made with imported and recyclable paper, lightweight yet durable, tear-resistant, and ideal for safe shipping.

* Eco-Friendly & Sustainable: Crafted with 100% recyclable materials for businesses committed to green packaging.

* Fully Customizable: Add logos, designs, stickers, or prints to make packaging part of your marketing strategy.

Customization: The Key to UPACK's Packaging Solutions.

UPACK Eco-friendly mailer boxes are designed to give a perfect blend of polished look, functionality, sustainability, and stability. These boxes are affordable yet sustainable and a premium solution for small businesses or startups up to Big Brands! Beyond Boxes, we also offer sealing, tapes, custom stickers, printing services, bubble wrap, die cut boxes, gift boxes, pizza boxes, and padding materials, manufacturing a complete in-house packaging solution under one roof.

Why This Launch Matters

UPACK's expansion into Eco-Mailer Box aligns with industry trends, highlighting the importance of a sustainable and memorable unboxing experience. It is a step toward sustainable packaging to meet the rising demand for eco-conscious brands.

Consumer trends show 40% of shoppers are more likely to reorder from brands offering eco-friendly packaging. By offering a massive variety of sustainable mailer boxes, UPACK empowers small businesses to compete with larger retailers, while keeping packaging costs low and quality high.

"Our eco-friendly mailer boxes give brands a premium unboxing experience while ensuring sustainability, durability, and cost-efficiency," said a UPACK spokesperson.

