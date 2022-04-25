upGrad partners with Golden Gate University - San Francisco to continue its global expansion

upGrad, Asia's higher EdTech leader in a most recent development, has joined forces with the Golden Gate University - one of California's oldest private universities to launch 8 new online programs in the areas of Management and Law as a part of its initial expansion phase.

For the fourth consecutive year, Washington Monthly ranked Golden Gate University as America's #1 School for Adult Learners at 4-Year Colleges, in its annual College Guide and Rankings. GGU is also ranked amongst the Top 10 per cent US Colleges by multiple publications.

The partnership will unlock and deepen upGrad's accessibility into the local American markets while also expanding its international program portfolio for learners who are based out of diverse geographies. The curriculum will offer an in-depth subject understanding along with industry projects which shall remain at par with the international market and industry requirements. Other career service value additions like 1:1 mentorship and coaching and masterclasses have also been incorporated into the program curriculum to offer wholesome and outcome-driven learning.

Furthering its ambition, the global Edtech company and Golden Gate University are jointly awarding more than USD 100Mn scholarships; 5000+ students will be given a 70 per cent scholarship on the tuition fee for these Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate programs.

A power-pack of 8 online programs in phase 1, upGrad and the Golden Gate University also aims to take a diversified route to create a mark with its learning content that is expected to be rolled out in foreign languages like Arabic, Vietnamese, Bahasa, and Spanish in the near future. "Golden Gate University has a 120+ years legacy of helping working adults achieve their career aspirations. With this alignment in vision, we are really excited to partner with GGU to offer globally accredited, high quality, low cost degree programs to thousands of learners globally," added Phalgun Kompalli, Co-Founder of upGrad.

"upGrad is one of the world's largest online higher education platforms and has always been a pioneer in creating world class learning experiences and outcomes for learners globally. GGU also has a rich history of being an innovator in higher education and we have always leveraged technology to provide better access and quality. upGrad was a natural partner of choice and we are excited to make a global impact with a strong portfolio of programs and with USD100M+ scholarships on offer," says Prof Brent White, Provost and VP Academic Affairs at Golden Gate University.

