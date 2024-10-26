Upgrade to iPhone 15 this Diwali 2024: Special Offers and Financing Options Await

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 26: The iPhone 15 is inarguably one of the best smartphones on the market and helped cement Apple's claim as the best brand offering premium handsets. Smartphone users wanting to upgrade their phones can take advantage of the iPhone Diwali offers this October and purchase the highly sought-after device on Easy EMIs by shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network! With discounts of up to 20% on popular smartphones, the EMI Network is making luxury devices accessible and affordable, spreading more festive cheer.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September 2023, and the base variant (iPhone 15) quickly became one of its best-sellers. Running on the A16 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, the smartphone redefines and elevates your user experience. It also boasts an advanced dual-camera system with a 48MP ultra-wide lens, allowing users to capture super-high-res images, bringing pro-grade photography to their fingertips. The smartphone also flaunts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display to offer stunning visuals with unprecedented clarity.

While Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series phones, the iPhone 15 is still one of the best handsets available, competing with the latest premium phones from other brands. Customers can shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network in October 2024 to enjoy the iPhone 15 Diwali offers, including zero down payment and free home delivery on select models. The Easy EMI plans, with flexible repayment tenures, make purchasing the iPhone 15 affordable and convenient, giving shoppers more reasons to celebrate this Diwali.

Benefits of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

1. Competitive prices: Enjoy great value for money with competitively priced products at any of the Bajaj Finserv's partner stores.

2. Easy EMIs: Purchasing your desired product is simple with Easy EMI options, allowing you to choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

3. Zero down payment: For select products, benefit from zero down payment option, eliminating the need for upfront payment at purchase.

4. Options and accessibility: Choose from a wide variety of products available at Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities, offering unmatched convenience.

You can opt for Bajaj Finserv's financing options including Easy EMI and zero down payment schemes for financial ease and convenience. Break the cost into Easy EMI to enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience.

*Terms and Conditions Apply

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor