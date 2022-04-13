Upgrade to meet career goals with Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) from Mangalayatan University

It is common among working professionals especially from technical backgrounds such as engineering, IT, electronics etc. to experience stagnancy at some point in their careers. Under such circumstances, it becomes a necessity to upgrade one's skillsets to meet the changing demands of the industry. But stressful work schedules makes it impossible for working professionals to update themselves while continuing with their jobs simultaneously.

With Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) this is a possibility now. Mangalayatan University under WILP offers over 70 industry-oriented degree and diploma courses including Undergraduate, Post-graduate and Diploma courses in Computer Science, Mechanical, Civil, Electrical & Electronics Engineering. M.Tech in Mechanical engineering under WILP covers Thermal, Production and Industrial engineering. M.Tech in Civil engineering under WILP covers Transportation, Environment and Structural engineering. M.Tech in Computer Science under WILP covers Cyber Security, Data Science, AI & ML and Cloud Computing. M.Tech in Electronics engineering under WILP covers Communication System and VLSI design and M.Tech in Electrical covers the topic Electrical Machines and Drives. The M.Tech engineering courses are spread across four semesters whereas undergraduate and Diploma programmes under WILP in Mechanical, Civil, Computer Science, Electronics and Electrical are segregated in seven and five semesters respectively.

Degrees and diplomas offered by the Mangalayatan University under Work Integrated Learning Programmes are exclusively designed for working professionals as the classes are conducted on weekends or after business hours. The courseware and the lectures are based on digital- learning and can be availed both online and in recorded formats including course handouts and lab content. Students have access to MU's Virtual and remote labs for a pragmatic learning approach from virtually anywhere in the world. The exams are also conducted online giving working professionals the advantage of earning a prestigious and industry-recognized degree or diploma along with their job.

Mangalayatan University is approved by UGC and is located barely 18 Kms from the Yamuna Expressway on the road from Mathura to Aligarh. The university has a sprawling lush green campus spread across 70 acres and currently has close to 3000 Indian and foreign students pursuing their graduate and undergraduate degrees in Engineering, Business Management, Biotechnology, Pharmacy, Computer Applications et al. Mangalayatan University is facilitated with over 150 high-tech laboratories and computer labs and has strategic tie-ups with over 120 top corporate recruiters.

Hemant Goyal, Chairman of Mangalayatan University said, "The work Integrated Learning Program auxiliary for those working professionals who want to hone their skills, Students can join through both modes Online/Offline. Students have access to Mangalayatan University's virtual and remote labs, so they can experience a practical approach from anywhere through an online portal called ERP.

