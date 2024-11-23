Uplifting Lives: 14,000 Impoverished Widows and Holy Men Receive Aid at Prem Mandir and Kirti Mandir

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 23: Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat organized a grand distribution event, extending essential support to impoverished holy men and destitute widows of the Braj region.

This initiative provided life-sustaining items to 14,000 beneficiaries, ensuring protection against the winter chill and assistance with daily needs. These distribution events were held at Prem Mandir, Vrindavan and Kirti Mandir, Barsana.

Prem Mandir: Relief for 9,000 Needy in Vrindavan

The main event at Prem Mandir was marked by the distribution of relief materials to 5,000 impoverished holy men and 4,000 destitute widows. Amidst devotional chants, the beneficiaries expressed profound gratitude for the Parishat's commitment to serving the community and alleviating suffering.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpSZNs6DZRk

The holy men received essential items, including packing bags, sling bags, two sets of dhoti-kurta, patka, bedsheets, towels, jackets, shawls, mats, dolu, lota, and soaps, ensuring they were well-equipped for the cold season and their daily necessities.

The destitute widows were provided with two sets of clothing, shawls, coats, towels, bedsheets, dolu, tubs, torches, and soaps materials chosen to provide both warmth and convenience in their daily lives.

This event, a cherished annual tradition, is held right after Kartik Purnima to bring solace and relief to the residents of Braj during the harsh winter months and beyond.

Kirti Mandir: 5,000 Receive Aid in Barsana

At Kirti Mandir, a similar distribution program benefited 3,000 holy men and 2,000 widows, offering crucial support to those in need.

The hallmark of these initiatives was the active participation of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's three Presidents HH Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji, HH Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji, and HH Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji who personally distributed the relief materials. Their involvement exemplified the Parishat's dedication to serving humanity, a sentiment echoed by the beneficiaries who expressed heartfelt gratitude toward Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj and his daughters.

Gratitude from the Beneficiaries

The relief programs at Prem Mandir and Kirti Mandir have left an indelible mark on the hearts of those they served. Pushpalata Devi, a widow who has been attending these events for over a decade, said: "The aid we receive here gives us a sense of being cared for in this world. May Radha Rani's blessings always grace Kripalu Maharaj and his three daughters."

The holy men also voiced their appreciation, highlighting how these initiatives provide vital support throughout the year and especially during harsh winters, when their needs are most acute.

Honouring the Legacy of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj

Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat's Presidents paid homage to their revered father, Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Maharaj, whose vision continues to guide their philanthropic endeavors. Dr. Vishakha Tripathi Ji expressed her heartfelt gratitude, stating how Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Maharaj initiated numerous welfare programs for the service of the people of Braj and emphasized their ongoing efforts to carry forward his vision. She concluded by saying that these distribution events will continue in the future as well and also paid her respects to the residents of Braj.

Dr. Shyama Tripathi Ji and Dr. Krishna Tripathi Ji reaffirmed this commitment, emphasizing the teachings of Jagadguru Maharaj that Shri Krishn resides in every soul. They attributed the success of these initiatives to divine grace.

Continuing the Tradition of Service

The Parishat's service initiatives, inspired by the vision of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, have become a beacon of hope for thousands. Each year, these programs extend support not only to holy men and widows but also to school children, labourers, and other underprivileged groups, embodying the spirit of compassion and service.

This year's distribution at Prem Mandir and Kirti Mandir, which reached 14,000 beneficiaries, highlights the Parishat's commitment to alleviating suffering while inspiring the society to extend a helping hand to those in need.

The efforts of Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat highlight the power of selfless service. Through the distribution programs at Prem Mandir and Kirti Mandir, the teachings and legacy of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj come alive, fostering a spirit of unity and reinforcing the belief that every act of service brings us closer to God.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor