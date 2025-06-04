"Upper variants of Harrier EV will be priced aggressively and exciting" says Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 : The Tata Harrier EV has been launched at Rs 21.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). The flagship EV SUV of Tata Motors comes with many additional features as compared with the combustion-powered Harrier, with a range of up to 627 km.

The price of Rs 21.49 Lakh for the base model is aggressive and competitive, says Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM). However, the company did not disclose the price of its higher models.

"I won't be able to come to the price right now, but you'll know it before the end of the month, but I can tell you that for the quad wheel drive Harrier EV price, even there will be equally aggressive and exciting," said Srivatsa

In terms of design, Harrier EV closely resembles its ICE counterpart, apart from a few minor changes.

New feature in the electric SUV includes a 14.5-inch QLED touchscreen infotainment system that supports in-car EV charging payments, a feature also offered in the Hyundai Creta Electric. The Harrier EV also comes with a digital key and an exclusive auto-park assist function.

It also comes with a 10.25-inch digital driver's display with integrated maps. Other features include dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, wireless Apple and Android Auto CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and EV-specific technologies like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functionality.

Srivatsa said the USP of the car is quad-wheel drive and driving comfort. "The first USP is the quad wheel drive, all four wheels get power. And I think it is going to really give a lot of enjoyment to customers in terms of driving. So all 4 wheels' power means that customers can take it off the road, but also when on normal roads, the power and the stability that it gives will be a very different experience. So while it looks like an SUV, the driving is very easy and very safe, and it can perform like a supercar, you know. So that's a big USP"

The electric SUV has features to enhance off-road capabilities like six terrain modes, off-road assist, etc.

For safety, the Harrier EV has seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a blind spot monitor, electronic stability control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Bookings for the SUV will start from July 2nd, 2025.

