Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Q2 FY24 PAT Up 61 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9: Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Limited (NSE Code: URAVI) is one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of incandescent and wedge -based automotive lamps, has announced its unaudited financial result for Q2 and H1 FY24.

Key Financials at a Glance:

Q2 FY24:

* Total Revenue Rs 1081.55 Lakhs vs Rs 942.25 Lakhs in Q2FY23

* EBITDA Rs 193.18 Lakhs vs Rs197.88 Lakhs in Q2 FY23

* EBITDA Margin 17.86% vs 21.00% in Q2 FY23

* PAT Rs 57.53 Lakhs vs Rs 35.71 Lakhs in Q2 FY23

* PAT Margin 5.32% vs 3.79% in Q2 FY23

* EPS Rs 0.52 vs Rs 0.32 in Q2 FY23

H1 FY24:

* Total Revenue Rs 1976.05 Lakhs vs Rs 1832.40 Lakhs in H1 FY23

* EBITDA Rs 356.39 Lakhs vs Rs 325.44 Lakhs in H1 FY23

* EBITDA Margin 18.04% vs 17.76% in H1 FY23

* PAT Rs 119.49 Lakhs vs Rs 90.07 Lakhs in H1 FY23

* PAT Margin 6.05% vs 4.92% in H1 FY23

* EPS Rs 1.09 vs Rs 0.82 in H1 FY23

Commenting on company's performance, Niraj D. Gada, Managing Director & CEO said, "H1 FY24 has commenced on a highly positive note, marked by significant improvements in our profitability, which can be attributed to a series of well-executed strategic initiatives.

We are trusted suppliers to tier 1 partners of major industry-leading OEMs. This demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-quality products from our extensive portfolio, further solidifying our position as the preferred supplier in the market.

As we look ahead, our optimism for future growth remains unwavering, driven by our strong performance and the strategic steps we've taken to bolster our presence and reputation in the industry."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor