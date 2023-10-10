Urbanrise's the World of Joy Clocks Sales of 1023 Homes in Just 60 Days

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10: Urbanrise, South India's largest real estate developer, today announced that the company has clocked sales of 1023 units developed under its flagship project The World of Joy located at Miyapur, Hyderabad, in just 60 days. This remarkable milestone was achieved following the project's launch on August 1st, 2023, thereby highlighting the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional homes and reinforcing its strong presence with an extensive portfolio spanning Chennai and Hyderabad.

"The World of Joy" stands as a testament to architectural brilliance and luxury living, comprising five towers soaring to 42 floors. This distinctive project offers an array of unique amenities, including an Elevated Walkway, Interconnected Rooftop Skywalk, Wave Pool, Sky Lounges, and more. Nestled in the rapidly growing residential hub of Miyapur, it features ultra-luxurious 3 and 4 BHK homes designed to elevate the quality of life for its residents.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajendra Joshi, Executive Director - Sales & Marketing at Alliance Group & Urbanrise, said, "These outstanding numbers have only been made possible due to the unwavering trust of our customers, which continually inspires us to set higher standards in every project we embark upon. Our channel partners have been the backbone of our marketing efforts, and achieving this remarkable sales figure in such a short time is a tribute to their dedication and hard work, not to mention the extraordinary efforts of our sales team at the project."

Urbanrise remains dedicated to reshaping the real estate landscape with innovative and high-quality projects that enhance the living experience for its customers. "The World of Joy" at Miyapur is a shining example of their commitment to excellence.

