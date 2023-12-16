URON's Sustainable Touch: Solar for the World's Largest Office Building, The Surat Diamond Bourse, India's Pride

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 16: In a defining moment for India & a triumph of sustainability and architectural marvel, the Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) stands tall as the World's Largest Office Building, showcasing unparalleled sustainability and architectural grandeur. Boasting over 7.1 million square feet, the SDB surpasses the Pentagon as the world's largest office building, this colossal structure is redefining the landscape of office buildings and setting new benchmarks for sustainability too.

Key Highlights :

1. Unprecedented Unity in Scale: The Surat Diamond Bourse brings together a vast community, uniting the cutting, polishing, and trading activities under one roof, encompassing over 4,500 offices and 130+ elevators, with a total passage exceeding 22 kilometers.

2. Environmental Harmony: Despite its mega proportions, SDB minimizes its environmental impact by adhering to the principles of Panchtattva, aligning with the five elements of nature. The building consumes 50 per cent less energy, achieving a remarkable 45 kWh/sq.m./yr compared to industry benchmarks green benchmarks 110 kWh/sq.m./yr. as per Energy Conservation Building Code, earning it the prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum rating.

3. Innovative Solar Integration: The building embraces cutting-edge rooftop solar energy project implemented and executed by URON Energy, ensuring sustainability in common areas and employing a radiant cooling system.

The solar power will be utilized in common areas throughout the year and a radiant cooling system, among other innovations, will enable the building to remain cool even during the hottest summer months.

Unique Rooftop Solar Project Features :

The rooftop solar project executed for SDB at such height is one of the most unique and will be one of the Highest solar energy generating rooftop solar project with some extremely rare and ground-breaking features such as :

* Largest Floating Foundation Rooftop Solar Project in India, utilizing over 545 tons of RMC.

* 100 per cent Puncture Solar Installation at unprecedented heights.

* Over 37+ tons of HDG mounting structures, setting a new standard & a record for similar capacity solar plants in India.

* Unique 3rd Generation Inverter Technology and Solar Panels generating energy from both front and back sides.

* Implementation of a Waterless Robotic Cleaning Solution to save water and maximize energy generation.

A Proud Moment for India:

Speaking on the innovative Rooftop Solar Project Urvish Dave, Co-Founder of URON Energy, expresses, "URON Energy is honored to contribute to the Surat Diamond Bourse, a project capturing global attention. Our innovative solar rooftop project aligns with the latest technology, ensuring a sustainable future for this iconic infrastructure marvel."

URON Energy stands out in the renewable energy landscape, not just for executing India's Highest Energy Generating Rooftop Solar and the Nation's Highest Energy Generating Ground-mount solar project but also for spearheading the oversight of the Country's Largest Rooftop bifacial waterproof solar project. This noteworthy accomplishment underscores URON's commitment to driving sustainable innovations and shaping the future of clean energy in India.

"As India celebrates this remarkable milestone of unveiling the World's Largest Office Building, URON Energy would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire team at the Surat Diamond Bourse. Their dedication and commitment to sustainability have set an inspiring example for businesses worldwide. We couldn't be prouder to be part of this iconic project and to contribute to a more sustainable future." Says Urvish Dave

Inspiring a Sustainable Wave:

As India celebrates this historic milestone, the Surat Diamond Bourse stands as a testament to the nation's commitment to sustainable progress. This landmark project is set to inspire commercial and industrial establishments to adopt clean and green solar energy solutions, ushering in a new era of eco-conscious development worldwide.

