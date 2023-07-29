Urvashi Rautela Launches Smart Skincare Beauty Brand WildGlow “A Glow Like Never Before”

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 29: WildGlow is here to give an international feel and touch as it’s time to experience luxurious yet pocket-friendly skincare ranges. WildGlow harnesses the power of nature and combined with cutting-edge science to create products that are safe and effective. They currently have one of the talented group of team members who have deeply studied and researched to bring out the unique solution to all Indian skin problems. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for both WildGlow and Urvashi, as they join hands to redefine beauty standards and empower individuals to embrace “A Glow Like Never Before.”

As the brand, it prides and pledges on being PETA-Certified, Vegan, Cruelty-free, and clinically tested. WildGlow’s commitment to high-quality natural ingredients is truly commendable.

Rohit Khemmka is a renowned successful entrepreneur with a diverse business portfolio shared his vision for WildGlow, “We are targeting exponential growth in the Indian beauty market and we believe Urvashi is perfect to represent our brand in her true spirit. Her personality, versatility and uniqueness in her roles, the strong connection with young people made her the right option to represent our brand.”

But What Makes WildGlow Different?

- Products are safe and result oriented

- International feel and touch

- Urvashi Rautela’s beauty secret

- Promises to promote natural ingredients and beauty products

Urvashi said, “You know WildGlow has become my secret to glowing skin. I am so excited to be associated with WildGlow as they truly celebrate the essence of beauty in all forms. I resonate deeply with their vision of empowering people to enhance their uniqueness. I hope this encourages everyone to let their inner beauty shine through WildGlow skincare ranges.”

The brand's research-driven approach guarantees that each product is carefully developed to address a wide range of skin concerns. The formula in WildGlow beauty products is natural and based on science. They studied more than 1000+ Indian women about their skincare concerns and what they want from a product. This gave it a better idea of what women's skin needs. There are face toners, serums, moisturizers, face wash, masks, beauty tools, and beauty treats in the range of skincare lines. To put the cherry on top, WildGlow is soon to launch its cosmetic ranges too.

At the launch, we also saw co-founders Mohit Khemka, Pawan Kumar Khemka, and Sangita Khemka. Visit www.wildglow.in to find out more about the beauty brand.

