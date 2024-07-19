US Ambassador praises Adani's renewable energy innovations during Gujarat visit

New Delhi [India], July 19 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited Adani Group's mega renewable energy project site at Khavda and Mundra port on July 16. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani shared the news of the Ambassador's visit on X, expressing gratitude for his visit to Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port.

"Invaluable insights on geopolitics, energy transition, and India-U.S. relations in an open and candid Q&A with Adanians. Amazing to see his adoption of Indian culture, from kadak chai to celebrating holi, to playing cricket, to speaking in Hindi, and eating chole bhature every day!" Adani wrote on his X timeline, sharing a picture of both in the post.

Ambassador Garcetti also shared his experience of the visit, stating that he is inspired by the innovative projects of Adani Green that advance India's zero-emissions goals. "Inspired by my visit to the Khavda Renewable Energy Facility in Gujarat, where I learned about @AdaniGreen's innovative projects advancing India's zero-emissions goals. Sustainable energy is a cornerstone of environmental stewardship, and our bilateral partnership is key to shaping the solutions for a cleaner and greener future for the region and the world," said Ambassador Garcetti in a post on X.

This visit by the American Ambassador is one of the most important visits by a foreign dignitary to Adani's facility in Gujarat. Earlier on May 29, the Ambassador of Japan, Hiroshi Suzuki, also visited the Mundra Port.

Gautam Adani expressed gratitude for Ambassador Suzuki's visit to the port and emphasized the importance of the India-Japan partnership in driving forward innovative and sustainable initiatives. The Ambassador also indicated that Japan is looking forward to working with the Adani Group.

In May 2, Adani also interacted with the British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, where they discussed a wide range of topics, from her tenure across the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan, to cybersecurity and the future of nuclear energy.

On July 11, the Adani Ports-operated Vizhinjam Seaport welcomed its 1st container vessel, the mothership San Fernando. This milestone marked India's entry into global transshipment and signified a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes.

In January 2023, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) and Israel's Gadot Chemicals, Tankers and Terminals Limited won a tender to privatize the Haifa Port in Israel for USD 1.2 billion, this marked the important presence of Adani in the global deals.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is the largest commercial port operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It has a presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states with deepened hinterland connectivity. The port facilities are equipped with the latest cargo-handling infrastructure capable of handling the largest vessels calling at Indian shores.

Meanwhile, on July 15, the Supreme Court dismissed the review petition against its judgment refusing to constitute a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant.

