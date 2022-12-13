US based Aviation Entrepreneur starts a unique blockchain based social giving community app Saayam, where help is just a click away

Hyderabad (India), December 13: Founder, President and, CEO of US based aviation software-as-a-service firm EmpowerMX, Dinakara Nagalla launches a new social giving community app based platform Saayam.

With the world population now higher than ever as it crossed the 8 billion mark, problems and issues faced by humanity are at an all-time high as well. The world needs organisations and people who are willing to give back to the community, now more than ever. It is not just a question of basic rights or quality of life, but, it is now the question of survival. There has never been a time in history where we need to come together, not as different classes of the society or nationalities, but as human beings to fight for our survival by helping out those in need. That is exactly where Saayam comes in.

Dinakara said, “I was fortunate enough to grow up watching how my aunt, Dr. Manga Devi created an ecosystem of relentless giving and infused that idea of giving into many that interacted with her for close to 85 plus glorious years of life. While she never asked me or anyone to “give” for a cause, I naturally got motivated by seeing how her actions are making a phenomenal difference in the lives of many underprivileged. If we realise that we always benefit from the actions of others, we will develop humility to help. To me, it is one of the most important lessons of life, gratitude with humility. We should always use what we have, however limited it may be to help others and that is why Saayam was created. Saayam is a Telugu language word that translates to “Help” and that’s exactly what the platform is aimed to do.”

Over the last decade, Dinakara has financially contributed to many social causes globally including empowering orphans and vulnerable children and shelter for abused women and children. Dinakara adds, “I haven’t done even a small fraction of what I can potentially contribute to, however it’s all going to change with Saayam. I want to change the way help reaches the needy. It’s just not all about the money. Humanity needs to lend each other a hand. There are many technologies aimed at creating and spending wealth, however, only a fraction of innovations are designed to solve many inequities in the world and I want to change that as my life’s goal.” “It has been a decade long struggle for me on how to make a lasting difference and this potentially game changing platform was born out of that struggle”, continued Dinakara.

Saayam is custom made to be a platform where humanity meets technology. Saayam utilises state of the art technology to get help right into the hands of people that need it efficiently, effectively and optimally. People and organisations can use Saayam to manage, organise and monitor all charitable activities and their impact. With this single cloud based platform, people can see the impact first hand by staying connected with each other and participating in the processes together. Saayam also utilizes many state of the art technologies to provide accountability and transparency of all the processes dramatically reducing the possibility of fraud.

While Saayam is designed as a completely community run platform that can be adapted by people to help or seek help for any social or humanitarian cause in any region of the world,it can also be used by companies as their sole CSR platform. Saayam will start with its own initial fund named “Tulsi Fund” exclusively for discriminated and shunned groups of people. There is a Sanskrit saying, “tulanaa naasti athaiva tulasi” meaning “that which is incomparable is the tulsi”. Tulsi is a self purifying, sacred plant and sanatana dharma reminds divinity in rejecting prejudice and supporting the weakest of the beings. With this ideology in mind, the founder of Saayam, Dinakara Nagalla, created a fund and named it “Tulsi Fund” to symbolise the sacredness and purity of the souls affected and to be benefited by this work. This fund will exclusively contribute to the causes aimed at helping sex trafficking survivors and underage victims to restore their lives through aftercare counselling, shelters, and educational support. This fund will also help support and rehabilitate trafficked under-privileged children fallen into prey of modern day slavery in India.

If you want to truly make a difference and be a part of an ever-growing community of

like-minded individuals, then Saayam is for you. Saayam is taking the next steps towards building a larger community by making the app available in the app store very soon for all mobile platforms.

