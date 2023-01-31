US-Based Company Supporting Campaign to Uplift Education in India True Curriculum Sponsors National Conference in Delhi

The International Conference on Transforming Education took place at the Indian Habitat Centre in Delhi

New Delhi (India), January 31: True Curriculum, founded by educators to make high-quality, low-cost, one-on-one tutoring accessible to anyone, anywhere, anytime, today announced the launch of its Unicorn app, a peer tutoring platform that effectively trains volunteer tutors and safely connects them with children who need support.

This followed the International Conference on Transforming Education in India, which took place at the Indian Habitat Centre in New Delhi, and was attended by dignitaries from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), and the Department of Education, GNCT of Delhi. The conference sought to discuss solutions and bright ideas to improve the quality of education in India and to implement the National Education Policy of 2020.

The Conference, hosted by True Curriculum and moderated by Dr. Ashok Pandey, featured an eminent panel of national education and e-learning leaders:

The panelists discussed the implementation of this aspect of India’s 2020 National Education Policy:

“All viable methods will be explored to support teachers in the mission of attaining universal foundational literacy and numeracy. Studies around the world show one-on-one peer tutoring to be extremely effective for learning not just for the learner, but also for the tutor.”

This discussion came in the wake of the latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2022 which notes several critical issues faced by the Indian education system today. While the enrollment of students is at its highest ever in history, with 98.4% of students enrolled in schools, there is an acute shortage of teachers to teach these students – a 47:1 pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) at senior secondary schools as reported by the State of Education Report 2021 by UNESCO.

This has led to a whopping 30.5% increase in students signing up for tuition classes after school, notes the ASER 2022. Despite this, there is a significant dip in the reading and math abilities of students of class 2 to class 5.

While the above statistics highlight immense challenges and an urgent need for reform, peer-to-peer tutoring is an immediate and viable solution to address the acute shortage of teachers. It is a reform measure that all of society can participate in at a grassroots level.

“We were very pleased and proud to support this Conference and to support NEP 2020,” said Ron Seagal, President of True Curriculum. “Peer tutoring is the most cost-effective, scalable, and immediate means for uplifting education in India and around the world. Not only do students get much-needed one-on-one attention and help, but peer tutors benefit from the humanitarian experience, as well as from the invaluable leadership and career training that will positively impact their college and career paths. In these and other ways, the tutors gain just as much—if not more—from the experience than the students they serve. Overseeing the education process, our cherished teachers get a helping hand in the team effort to ensure all students succeed. If we work together to implement NEP 2020, I believe India can help to set a tremendous example for positive education reform.”

The Unicorn app, which facilitates broad implementation of peer tutoring, received wide acceptance from teachers, educators, and school and college administrators as a viable solution to improve the quality of education.

Distinguished guest Ms. Sushma Setia, retired Deputy Director of the Department of Education for GNCT of Delhi, noted the following: “As a teacher and educator with extensive administrative experience in the State Council for Educational Research and Training and in the Department of Education GNCT of Delhi for over 30 years, I believe True Curriculum’s Unicorn App can be the next great step up in educating our youth and an exciting way to achieve effective learning with minimal outlay.”

For questions or more information, or to help forward this humanitarian campaign, please visit https://truecurriculum.com/ or email Info@TrueCurriculum.com

About True Curriculum: True Curriculum was founded by educators with the vision of creating “a world of self-directed and thriving learning communities, where all people become great students and great teachers.” Based in the U.S., its operations are global, providing tools and resources to individuals and organizations throughout the world who share its purpose of uplifting education for all.

About the Unicorn App: The Unicorn (UNIversal COmmunity LeaRNing) tutoring platform connects trained volunteer and professional tutors with students who benefit from one-on-one support. The Unicorn App can be used within a single school or between partner schools, and individual tutors/students can connect on the app (with parental consent) independent of any organization. The app allows users to establish tutor-student teams, schedule and hold in-person and online tutoring sessions, keep records of sessions in a digital student folder, and monitor statistics and quality. The app also provides training resources that all tutors can use to improve their skills and results.

