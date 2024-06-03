US chipmaker AMD launches new AI chips, aims improved market share

New Delhi [India], June 3 : American chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices unveiled its latest artificial intelligence processors at the Computex technology trade show held in Taipei.

AMD said in a release that it has introduced new AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with the world's most powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU)1 for next-gen AI PCs; a next-gen AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors for desktops.

These processors will improve efficiency for gamers, content creators, and prosumers

The race to develop generative artificial intelligence programmes has led to firm demand for the advanced chips used in AI.

AMD has been vying to compete against Nvidia, which leads the lucrative market for AI semiconductors.

Working closely with industry partners, AMD is accelerating the next generation of AI compute to unlock a future of AI-enabled experiences from productivity and content creation to gaming and entertainment.

Manufacturing partners including Acer, ASUS, HP, Lenovo and MSI are announcing more AI PCs enabled by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, and ecosystem partners like Microsoft and Zoom are working closely with AMD to expand the possibilities of AI PCs, the release added.

"We are in the midst of a massive AI platform shift, with the promise to transform how we live and work. That's why our deep partnership with AMD, which has spanned multiple computing platforms, from the PC to custom silicon for Xbox, and now to AI, is so important to us," said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, as per the release.

"We are very committed to our collaboration with AMD and we'll continue to push AI progress forward together across the cloud and edge to bring new value to our joint customers," Nadella added.

For avid gamers seeking the ultimate competitive edge, AMD Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors will be able deliver seamless performance.

The new Ryzen 9000 Series desktop processors are expected to be available starting July 2024.

Among others, AMD also announced the AMD Radeon™ PRO W7900 Dual Slot workstation graphics card.

For more than 50 years, AMD has been in the business of driving innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies, the release said.

