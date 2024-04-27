US Governor Whitmer Appoints Nilesh Lodha as President of AICC

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27: Serial Entrepreneur Nilesh Lodha (also known as MukeshK) was recently appointed as the President of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (ICICC) by Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, USA. Dhawal Vaishnav, President of ICICC-USA, informed that Nilesh Lodha’s appointment is related to the activities of the Chamber in India. In this appointment, Supriya Tamhane Jain (USA) also played a supporting role, for which Nilesh Lodha expressed his gratitude. He expressed confidence that under Lodha’s presidency, Aicc will provide better opportunities to established and new entrepreneurs through its activities in India.

It is noteworthy that in 2003, the Governor of Michigan established the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. He expressed confidence that under his leadership, ICICC will serve as a catalyst for economic growth and innovation, fostering an environment conducive to entrepreneurial success.

Nilesh Lodha emphasized ICICC’s role in promoting bilateral trade and investment between India and the USA. He highlighted the Chamber’s initiative to provide substantial grants to businesses generating employment opportunities, a testament to its commitment to fostering economic prosperity on both sides of the globe. As President, Lodha pledges to identify and support entrepreneurs in accessing these grants for transformative business projects, thereby catalyzing socio-economic development.

Lodha stated If someone starts a new business in the US through ICICC (India), which provides employment to a hundred people, then Governor can provide a grant of ten million dollars (approximately Eighty Five crore rupees) for that business project. As the President, Nilesh Lodha’s role will be to identify such entrepreneurs and facilitate them to receive this grant for a specific business project. Students can also be encouraged for such special studies.

During his presidency, Lodha will form regional teams in various states of India and appoint their officers. Mr Nilesh Lodha is also the CEO & Chairman of Gold Media Group and Jain Bazaar. As Nilesh Lodha embarks on this new chapter of leadership, he remains guided by principles of service, kindness, and philanthropy, drawing inspiration from noble teachings and esteemed role models.

