U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates a Year of Digital Innovation with its Website's First Birthday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10: U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, proudly commemorates the first birthday of its exclusive brand website, upsoloassn.in. Launched this time, last year, the website has seen significant growth and innovation over the past year, solidifying U.S. Polo Assn.'s position as a leader in India's casual wear market.

To mark this milestone, U.S. Polo Assn. is offering a special promotion: customers can receive an additional 15 per cent off their purchases using the code BIRTHDAY15. This limited-time offer is a token of appreciation for the love and support the brand has received over the past year.

The launch of upsoloassn.in was a key development for U.S. Polo Assn., establishing its first exclusive online presence in India with Arvind Fashions Limited. The website has been central to the brand's omni-channel strategy, driving e-commerce growth and enhancing customer experience by offering direct access to its extensive product range.

In addition, U.S. Polo Assn. has recently introduced its Autumn Winter'24 Collection for Womenswear, with brand ambassador and renowned fashion icon Palak Tiwari. This collection seamlessly blends classic American style with contemporary elements, featuring an array of stylish pieces including iconic polo shirts, elegant dresses, and trendy tops and shirts. The collection offers a modern twist on timeless fashion, providing a fresh and sophisticated perspective for fashion enthusiasts.

As U.S. Polo Assn. looks to the future, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer experience.

For more information about U.S. Polo Assn. and its latest offerings, please visit uspoloassn.in

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sport governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named as one of the top global sports licensors in 2023, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

About Arvind Fashions Ltd.

Arvind Fashions Ltd., based in Bengaluru is India's No. 1 casual and denim player in the country's retail industry, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across various subcategories and price points. With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., ARROW, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Flying Machine, Arvind has presence across lifestyle brands, value fashion and prestige beauty. Visit Arvind, USPoloAssn.in, and follow @uspoloassnindia.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499953/U_S_Polo_Assn_Birthday.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2500045/USPA_LOGO.jpg

