Use technology to #BreakTheBias, say women leaders at TechGig's Women's Day thought leadership discussion

'Technology is an enabler - and the most efficient tool to bring gender parity at workplaces.

Women professionals - especially developers - must use it extensively to grow in their career,' concluded a unanimous panel of women tech leaders at a virtual panel discussion hosted by TechGig.

The panel discussion on #BreaktheBias: What women in tech want' included women leaders from leading technology companies NetApp India, TCS, Thoughtworks, ServiceNow and Actu-Real Inc.

The panel deliberated on how women technologists bring a different - and empathetic - viewpoint to the boardroom and having more women in the workforce is not a choice but a business imperative.

At the discussion, Madhurima Agarwal, Director- Engineering Programs, NetApp India emphasised on how more women are now taking up STEM roles and gradually finding a place in the boardroom too. Another panelist, Anita K Manda, Director- Information Technology, ServiceNow, talked about the role of mentorship at workplaces. "Young women developers should look up to women leaders around them and follow their trail," she said.

To mark the International Women's Day celebrations, a women-only hiring hackathon hosted by NLB Services kickstarted at TechGig. This hackathon tests the Java, .NET proficiency of women developers and offers jobs and prizes (worth Rs 2,25,000) to the top performers. It will conclude on April 11.

Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TechGig said, "TechGig has always advocated and supported the rise of women in tech. We started India's largest women-only coding competition - Geek Goddess - with this vision. Hence to celebrate the International Women's Day, we invited successful women in tech to share their journey and advice with our women developers' community. I hope many youngsters would have learnt the nuances of growing in tech careers from this discussion".

Talking about the NLB #BridgeTheGap Diversity hackathon, Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services said, "This hackathon will enable the finalists/winners to get an opportunity to work at orgnisations of global repute, irrespective of whether they are starting out in their careers, had taken a break from their jobs or are just looking to branch out. TechGig can help the cause by leveraging its existing community of tech enthusiasts and create awareness with the help of its reach in the tech domain across India".

Gender diversity is one the most talked about agenda at the technology work floors but staggered efforts have resulted in its limited growth. As a result, women comprise only 34 per cent of the tech workforce presently, as estimated by industry body NASSCOM. It is here that focussed efforts - as those initiated by TechGig help make tech workplaces gender inclusive. TechGig - with initiatives as the Geek Goddess - has been at the forefront of enabling women in tech to break the glass ceiling at tech workplaces.

