Used Car Loans Now Available on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, now enables borrowers to apply for used car loans. Individuals can borrow up to Rs. 77 Lakhs with a Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan for tenures ranging up to 6 years.

These loans are available at interest rates starting from 10.50% p.a. With a Bajaj Finserv Used Car Loan, individuals can borrow up to 100% of the second-hand car's value. Applying for this used car loan on Bajaj Markets allows individuals to enjoy an easy and transparent application process.

Post approval, the borrower is likely to receive the sanctioned amount within 2 days. Alongside this, users can also check out other financial solutions like credit cards, insurance and investment options on the Bajaj Markets app and website.

