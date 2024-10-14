Usha Financial Services Limited - A Prominent RBI Licensed NBFC - Set to Launch its IPO soon

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 14: Usha Financial Services Limited, one of the leading RBI licensed Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India, is proud to announce the upcoming opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) soon. The company received official approval on October , 2024, from the NSE Emerge for its IPO. This includes a fresh issue of 58.60 lakh shares.

Following the IPO, Usha Financial Services Limited aims to list on the NSE Emerge, a platform dedicated to supporting emerging businesses in India. The company's decision to go public reflects its commitment to further growth and expansion in the financial sector.

The company has recently announced its ambitious target of achieving an AUM of 5500 million by March 2025. This follows the company's impressive AUM of 3060 million last year (March 2024), showcasing significant growth and potential ahead. Usha Financial Services Limited has established a strong presence in the market by adopting a multi-channel approach to its business operations. This approach includes innovative financial solutions such as Green Financing, Loans to MSMEs and SMEs, Agriculture Loans, Home Improvement Loans, and Sanitization Initiatives.

Commenting on the same, Geeta Goswami, CEO of Usha Financials, said: "We are excited to offer investors the opportunity to be a part of our growth story through our IPO. Usha Financial Services Limited is dedicated to providing inclusive financial services that drive economic progress and create value for all of our stakeholders. We look forward to sharing further updates on our IPO closer to the opening date."

The company has approximately 25,000 customers and expects to grow this number to 50,000 by March 2025.

Usha Financial Services Limited (UFSL)

Usha Financial Services Limited (UFSL) is a Delhi-based RBI licensed and listed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and financial inclusivity, UFSL is committed to driving economic empowerment and growth in India.

