USIBC met Minister Pralhad Joshi to enhance renewable energy supply chain

New Delhi [India], July 11 : The representatives of the U.S.-India Business Council met the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi on Thursday in New Delhi.

U.S.-India Business Council said in a post on social media X (formerly Twitter) that both sides discussed ways to enhance renewable energy technology supply chain resilience in the country.

"The discussion focused on enhancing renewable energy technology supply chain resilience, including solar, wind, and other critical technologies essential for achieving India's energy security and transition goals. The delegation also emphasized supporting the advancement of the hydrogen ecosystem within the U.S.-India corridor," the council added in the post.

Last month, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti announced that the International Development Finance Corporation will invest USD 3.8 billion to meet India's renewable energy and infrastructure goals.

While addressing 'Indo-US Space Co-operation' in Mumbai in May, he said that the USIDFC will also support India in its agricultural, healthcare, and financial services goals.

"The United States International Development Finance Corporation is investing USD 3.8 billion to meet India's renewable energy and infrastructure goals while supporting agricultural, healthcare, and financial services," Garcetti said.

During his address, the US envoy emphasised that the US would like to deepen the connections between cities like Los Angeles and Mumbai by convening the first US-India cities exchange.

As per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, both countries have been closely engaged to work in the renewable energy landscape. In August last year, both countries held a meeting to launch the new US-India Renewable Energy Technology Action Platform (RETAP) under the Strategic Clean Energy Partnership.

The RETAP was announced in 2023 in Washington DC during PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US. Under the RETAP both countries initially focused on green/clean hydrogen, wind energy, long long-duration energy storage, and explored geothermal energy, ocean/tidal energy, and other emerging technologies.

During the meeting, issues such as hydrogen, energy storage, wind, geothermal energy, and marine renewable energy technologies, and clean energy deployment programs were discussed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor