UST BlueConch wins Excellence Award for Best Security Practices in IT/ITES Sector

UST BlueConch, the product and platform engineering services arm of , a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won the for the Best Security Practices in an Organization in IT-ITES Sector among small/medium size companies in India.

(DSCI), is a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection in India, set up by NASSCOM®, committed to making the cyberspace safe, secure and trusted by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cyber security and privacy.

DSCI Excellence Awards is an effort to recognize, honor and reward organizations and individuals who have taken strategic, proactive and innovative security and privacy efforts to help the organization address real risks, build resilience, increase trustworthiness, and create a conducive environment for doing business, and thus enable the organization to harness data protection as a lever for business growth.

Anil Lole, Head of InfoSec, won the Special Jury Award as the Privacy Leader of the Year 2021 for his expertise in data privacy and information security. The company also finished among the top four finalists for the Best Security Practices in the Post Pandemic Scenario category. The virtual award ceremony was held on 16th December 2021.

Speaking on the win, S Ramprasad, President, UST BlueConch, said, "As a global leader in product and platform engineering services that serves customers across the world, it is our responsibility to protect customer IP. Security and privacy are core to our service offerings, operations and growth strategy. We shall continue to create awareness and leverage best-in-class technologies to build a strong ecosystem."

"We are honored to be recognized as the leader in the Best Security Practices in the IT/ITES Sector. I am humbled to also receive the Privacy Leader of the Year award. These recognitions will help build and strengthen partnerships with our global clients and partners while showcasing our capabilities," says awardee Anil Lole, Head of Information Security and Data Privacy Officer, UST BlueConch. "It also reinforces the enthusiasm of our associates and data protection champions about secure product engineering practices."

UST BlueConch specializes in products and platform engineering services, delivering an elevated digital experience to their customers' user communities. Over the past 24 years, they have delivered over 200 commercial grade products and platforms across domains including healthcare, hospitality, logistics, retail, fintech, and technology. BlueConch's team of over 1200+ highly skilled technology and product specialists engineer world class products and platforms working in an environment that promotes innovation, hi-touch and hyper-agility. Visit us at

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 28,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at

Media Contacts, UST BlueConch:

Natasha Rodricks-Naidu

Marketing@blueConchtech.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

+91-7899045194

Neha Misri

+91-9972631264

media.relations@ust.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor