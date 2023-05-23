USTDA hosts workshop on US-India 5G and Next Generation Networks

New Delhi [India], May 23 : The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) hosted a workshop on US-India 5G and Next Generation Networks.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Department of Telecommunications Secretary K Rajaraman kicked off the workshop with over 150 senior Indian and US government and private sector participants.

The event convened leading industry experts and officials to exchange information on approaches, solutions, and applications of 5G and next-generation networks in India and highlight new opportunities for US-India technical and commercial cooperation in the sector, expanding strategic technology partnership, an important element of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET).

"5G is an important part of the United States' and India's shared efforts to build a resilient economy for now and for the future. To foster an open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem, we must ensure that our shared values fuel our shared decisions. Events like today's workshop allow us to build mutual trust and confidence, allowing us to turn ideas into action," Ambassador Eric Garcetti said.

The Indian telecommunication sector is the second largest in the world, with 1.2 billion subscribers.

The rapid growth of India's 5G sector presents a compelling need for infrastructure development, an opportunity for US and Indian firms to share expertise, establish new partnerships and leverage private sector financing to support India's digital connectivity goals.

Facilitating 5G deployment is an increasingly important pillar of the US-India technology partnership and one of the six focus areas for the US-India iCET initiative.

The US and India enjoy a strong relationship founded on shared values and mutual benefit. The US and its private sector stand ready to build on this long partnership with India by expanding innovation, investment, and knowledge sharing to achieve shared prosperity and to promote an open, transparent, and inclusive global digital economy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor