Utho Bharat Ka Apna Cloud: The Future of Digital India and Empowering Partners for 4X Growth

By PNN | Published: September 24, 2024 12:33 PM2024-09-24T12:33:31+5:302024-09-24T12:35:03+5:30

New Delhi [India] September 24:  The MSP India Summit 2024 was a landmark event  that brought together Managed Service ...

Utho Bharat Ka Apna Cloud: The Future of Digital India and Empowering Partners for 4X Growth | Utho Bharat Ka Apna Cloud: The Future of Digital India and Empowering Partners for 4X Growth

Utho Bharat Ka Apna Cloud: The Future of Digital India and Empowering Partners for 4X Growth

New Delhi [India] September 24:  The MSP India Summit 2024 was a landmark event  that brought together Managed Service Providers (MSPs), technology partners, cloud  enthusiasts, and industry leaders to explore new opportunities and strengthen  collaborations. At the heart of this summit was Utho, India's own cloud platform,  showcasing how it is empowering partners to achieve  4X growth  while delivering  unparalleled value to customers.

 Transforming Cloud Partnerships in India

Indian customers demand cost-effective and reliable cloud solutions,  and Utho is  meeting this need by creating a robust ecosystem of MSPs and partners who can  deliver just that.

With its  “Made in India, Made for Bharat”  approach, Utho is building strong,  transformative partnerships with Indian MSPs, enabling them to provide customers  with a cloud experience that is  affordable, efficient,  and locally relevant .

Speaking at the summit, Mr. Manoj Dhanda, Founder & CTO of Utho, captivated the  audience with his insights on the potential of Indian MSPs. He shared strategies on  how partners can leverage Utho’s cloud platform to grow their business by 4X  while  delivering exceptional value to customers.  “Partners are the backbone of the cloud  revolution in India. Together, we are enabling MSPs to offer innovative solutions  tailored to the unique needs of Indian customers,”  said Mr. Dhanda.

 Empowering Partners for Success

The key takeaway from the summit was clear:  collaboration with Utho empowers  MSPs to drive 4X growth and deliver unmatched value to customers . With a cloud  platform that is both powerful and affordable, Utho enables partners to focus on  what matters most—helping customers navigate their cloud journey with confidence.  As partners shared their experiences, it was evident that the “Bharat ka Apna Cloud”  resonates deeply with those looking to bring positive change to the cloud landscape  in India.

One of the partners mentioned,  “Joining hands with Utho feels like working with a  team that understands the real needs of Indian customers. It’s like having a  home-grown cloud solution that is both reliable and budget-friendly.”  The Indian Cloud Revolution

For MSPs looking to expand their offerings, achieve rapid growth, and stay  competitive in the cloud market, partnering with Utho is the way forward. By joining  the Utho ecosystem, partners can access a platform built in India, for India, which  aligns perfectly with the growing demand for  cost-effective and robust cloud  solutions .

“If you are an MSP and want to achieve 4X growth while offering the best to your  customers, join the Indian cloud revolution today,” added Mr. Dhanda. “Together, we  can shape the future of cloud in India with solutions that truly matter.”

Become the partner of India's Own Cloud 

About Utho

Utho is India’s own cloud platform, dedicated to empowering businesses with  scalable, secure, and affordable cloud solutions. With a mission to support partners  and customers alike, Utho is committed to building the future of digital Bharat that  stands strong on the global stage.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app