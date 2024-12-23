Uttar Pradesh Tourism and TNV Group Partners with the 6th Golden Jury Film Festival in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], December 23: The 6th Edition of the Golden Jury Film Festival took place on December 18, 2024, in Mumbai, with Uttar Pradesh Tourism and TNV Group joining hands to support this prestigious event. The festival was inaugurated by its visionary founder, Pragyesh Singh, alongside veteran actor Shishir Sharma.

Known for its focus on emotionally resonant storytelling, the festival showcased 26 films across a diverse range of languages, including Hindi, English, Assamese, Marathi, and Tamil. This celebration of cinematic excellence aimed to inspire filmmakers from both regional and national domains, encouraging creative expression and cultural exchange.

In an engaging conversation, Pragyesh Singh shared his enthusiasm, “We were thrilled to welcome filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts to the 2024 Film Festival. Over the two days, we experienced stories that entertained, inspired, and challenged us to think deeply. It was an honor to provide a platform for these voices, and together we celebrated the magic of cinema.”

The event was enriched by the presence of renowned artists, including Shishir Sharma, Rajesh Jais, Madhulika Tuli, Inmaluk Haq, Brijendra Kala, Vivaan Sen, Girish Thapar, Anushka Kaushik, and many others, adding to the festival’s grandeur.

About Pragyesh Singh

Pragyesh Singh, a prolific producer, writer, and accomplished entrepreneur, has earned accolades for his significant contributions to the film industry. His commitment to fostering talent and creating meaningful cinema has cemented his reputation as a driving force in Indian filmmaking.

