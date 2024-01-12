Uttar Pradesh Tourism to be the official ‘Tourism Partner’ of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024

New Delhi (India), January 12: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival proudly announced Uttar Pradesh Tourism as the official Tourism Partner for 2024 Award Ceremony.

Mumbai, Maharashtra – Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 is all set to make a significant impact on the world of cinema. With Uttar Pradesh Tourism announced as the Official Tourism Partner for 2024, the annual award ceremony will pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India.

The annual award is scheduled for the 20th of February, 2024. The grand ceremony will unfold in Mumbai, Maharashtra, attracting a gathering of prominent figures, including celebrities, media personnel, government delegates, and distinguished personalities from the industry.

Uttar Pradesh, often hailed as the Heartland of India, renowned for its historical significance, the state welcomes a multitude of tourists throughout the year, eager to immerse them in the diverse cultural heritage encompassing classical arts, folk music, traditional crafts, vibrant festivals, and lively fairs. Uttar Pradesh boasts an array of captivating customs, rooted deeply in its historical and spiritual legacy.

Commenting on the association, Anil Mishra, Managing Director of DPIFF, said, “A visit to Uttar Pradesh is a journey through time, where enchanting natural beauty seamlessly merges with architectural wonders, creating a unique charm. Cities like Lucknow and Agra stand as modern achievements, fusing historical grandeur with contemporary vitality. This resonates perfectly with DPIFF’s mission to celebrate India’s cultural splendour and cinematic evolution.”

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will embark on an exhilarating cinematic journey. This occasion is set to delve into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India. It is a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serve as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

DPIFF endeavors to recognize and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited an unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavors. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, please visit https://www.dpiff.in/

