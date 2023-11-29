Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister's "Selfie with Pets" Campaign Earns National Recognition

ATK

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29: In a historic move, the successful "Selfie with Pets" campaign, spearheaded by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, has garnered nationwide attention and praise, prompting the Government of India to adopt and extend the initiative at the national level.

The campaign, conducted from July to August, witnessed unprecedented public participation, with the Animal Husbandry Department in Uttarakhand receiving an overwhelming number of selfies and stories. A total of 73 stories were covered, with rewards announced in Dehradun on November 7. Dikshay Verma (Haldwani) secured the first prize, followed by Meghna (Nainital) and Manohar Kanyal (Pithoragarh) in the second and third positions, respectively.

Uttarkashi's daughter, Khushi Nautiyal, received special recognition and a reward from Minister Saurabh Bahuguna. Additionally, 25 participants were honored with certificates for their contributions to the campaign.

Minister Saurabh Bahuguna expressed his gratitude to the people of Devbhoomi for their overwhelming support, emphasizing the campaign's objective of fostering love for destitute animals. He credited the success of the initiative to the dedicated efforts of the Animal Husbandry Department's teams, led by Departmental Secretary Dr. BVRC Purushottam.

"The objective of this campaign has been clear for us. We wanted to inculcate love in the hearts of people towards the destitute animals. The people of Devbhoomi came forward to support the destitute, and there is a greater significance for this campaign than this. Success cannot happen if everyone is not united and not working in one direction," said Saurabh Bahuguna.

The Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Government of India, has officially announced its decision to continue the campaign, as revealed on their official website. The Union Ministry invites animal lovers nationwide to participate by sharing their selfies and stories. Under the leadership of Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, the campaign, aimed at raising awareness and compassion for destitute animals in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, has proven to be a resounding success.

The decision of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Government of India, to continue the campaign nationally underscores Saurabh Bahuguna's effective leadership and the success of the initiative. This move reflects the Minister's vision and passion for creating positive change, even in less-glamorous sectors such as animal husbandry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor