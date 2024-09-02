V Guard, Tagore Society for Rural Development, and Fiinovation Launch Project SUNO to Tackle Hearing Impairment in West Bengal

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 2: Hearing impairment is a serious but overlooked problem that continues to ail the rural and semi-urban areas of the West Bengal State. It is one of the most debilitating health issues that young children and teenagers suffer from. It has a direct impact on their schooling, social interaction, and overall development in addition to communication. Majority of these children suffer for years without ever being diagnosed and their condition is often regarded and misdiagnosed as a learning disability or behavioural issue. Taking cognizance of the urgency to solve this issue, V Guard Foundation, Tagore Society for Rural Development, and Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), have together launched a landmark CSR initiative - 'Project SUNO'. The initiative intends to provide relief and support to children and adolescents with hearing loss in West Bengal, and aims to provide comprehensive remedies to the core causes of hearing impairment.

Fiinovation reviews that there are eight districts in West Bengal which have a high prevalence of hearing-related issues, i.e. Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Alipurduar, Purba Bardhaman, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Jhargram. The project aims to make a significant impact across these eight districts through its focus on early identification, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing impairments. The project aims to reach 30,000 children and adolescents from 120 government schools in these regions, and intends to facilitate the required tools and support to fight and overcome hearing challenges.

Fiinovation is a renowned CSR consultancy based in Delhi that works across several disciplines in the social development sector. Fiinovation reviews that inadequate access to healthcare services, lack of knowledge about ear health, absence of resources for early identification, compounds the the prevalence of hearing impairment in the targeted regions. Lack of treatment could eventually result in lifelong obstacles, ranging from communication barriers to limited educational possibilities, which could further exacerbate the social marginalisation of children suffering from hearing related issues.

The V Guard Foundation, through its CSR project 'Project SUNO', re-emphasises its commitment towards Corporate Social Responsibility, and its involvement is a testament to the role corporations can play in addressing pressing social issues. Tagore Society for Rural Development is the implementation partner for the project, and equipped with its deep understanding of the grassroot level will implement and execute the project. Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation CSR consultancy) known for its expertise in technical support and project management, will ensure that the initiative is carried out with precision and efficiency.

Talking about the project, Mr Prabir Mahapatra, Secretary, Tagore Society for Rural Development, elaborated, "It would be the first time ever that children in these schools will be screened for hearing impairments. A proper diagnosis will play a crucial role in preventing and further deterioration of their condition. Post screening, assistive digital hearing devices and accessories will be provided to those diagnosed with hearing loss. These devices will be customised and tailored to the specific needs of each child, and will improve their ability to communicate."

The project goes beyond just providing hearing aids and also focuses on capacity building and education. The programme includes training for caregivers, beneficiaries and teachers on using and maintaining the hearing devices. They will also be trained in ear health, and identification of early signs of hearing impairment. 'Project SUNO' focuses on creating a sustainable model that can be replicated in other regions, by empowering the families and equipping teachers with the knowledge of early detection, and prevention of hearing loss.

The project is focused at engaging with the broader community through the support of School Management Committees (SMCs) and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs). These groups will play a key role in ensuring that hearing health becomes a top priority in local schools. By encouraging parents, teachers, and community leaders to take ownership and responsibility, Project SUNO is laying down the groundwork for lasting change that will benefit future generations and resonate for a long time.

Talking about the partnership, Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd shared some insights, "As the project unfolds, we expect an outcome which is both significant and far-reaching. More than the immediate result of the reduced number of hearing-impaired individuals, we are more focussed at the potential of the project to transform the lives of thousands of children, by giving them a better future and opening up a channel for new possibilities."

Project SUNO is a significant step forward in West Bengal's efforts to tackle this challenge, blending corporate responsibility with grassroots activism and technical know-how to pave the way for a better future for children who have been living in silence. With the collective support of the V Guard Foundation, Tagore Society for Rural Development, and Fiinovation, this project is making it possible for children to regain their hearing, embrace learning, and truly thrive, bringing about life-changing transformations and giving a voice to those who have long been unheard.

