VAAN Electric Moto Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Satheesh Kumar, Ex Group CEO of Anna Kitex as CFO/Deputy CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Indian lifestyle e-mobility startup VAAN Electric Moto Pvt Ltd. announced the appointment of Satheesh Kumar as Chief Finance Officer/ Deputy CEO starting in May 2023. Satheesh will be responsible for the financial management of the company, including leading the Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit, Investor Relations and Workplace teams. He will also lead the company's planning processes as well as partner with the executive team to drive VAAN's next stage of growth.

"Satheesh Kumar is a strategic, disciplined and highly regarded leader with an impressive background leading all aspects of finance. His deep experience across e-commerce, finance, media and technology is an ideal fit for our next chapter at VAAN. We look forward to his leadership as we continue the positive momentum of our business," said Jithu Sukumaran Nair, CEO.

Satheesh joins VAAN Electric Moto Pvt. Ltd. from Anna Kitex Group where he was a Group CEO. During his 34+ years tenure, he held several positions of increasing responsibility within the finance and operations function. He is a Chartered Accountant based in Bangalore and has served mainly as Executive director, CEO and CFO of various MNCs, Export oriented units, manufacturing and project execution companies.

In the CEO and CFO positions, he could provide strategic, financial, and operational leadership by working closely with members of the board and the senior leadership team.

He achieved great success in defining long-term visions, setting the business plan, business mix, right-sizing the organization, ensuring execution and performance delivery. He used on-time curated financials, data analytic reports and dashboards to ensure informed decision making. Ensured sound internal control systems and risk management processes. He served his career in India, UAE, Muscat, Mauritius, and Belgium.

"VAAN always stood out to me as a unique and competitive concept selling brand. "I am honored to join VAAN, a company which focuses on producing environmentally sustainable products. I look forward to working closely with Jithu, the board, and the entire leadership team to support VAAN's path to profitability," said Satheesh.

