Vair Community Celebrates Success Empowering TISS Aspirants Nationwide

New Delhi [India], October 10: Vair Community, the pioneer in shaping innovative pathways for TISS aspirants, is proud to announce its extraordinary achievements. Since its inception, Vair has been committed to providing TISS candidates with the essential support and cutting-edge tools necessary to secure coveted positions at India's premier institutes.

Key Milestones:

1. Holistic Guidance for Success: Vair adopts a comprehensive six-pronged approach to ensure holistic development:

- Counseling: Offering free guidance to assist aspirants in charting their journey.

- Consulting: Providing personalized consultations with TISS experts to devise tailored success strategies.

- Courses: Tailored preparation courses featuring proven effective methodologies.

- Coaching: Cultivating the right mindset, habits, and milestones for success.

- Certifications: Crafting distinctive profiles for aspirants to stand out.

- Community: Establishing India's most dynamic TISS community, guided by industry veterans and domain specialists.

2. Revolutionary Learning Models: Through pioneering mentorship techniques and innovative methods such as hybrid learning, hyper-personalization, and gamification, Vair boasts an impressive 90% selection rate within its community.

3. Pan-India Presence: A dedicated team of over 50 members spread across India ensures top-tier training, earning a stellar 9.8/10 student journey rating.

4. Decade of Dedication: Vair's cumulative teaching and mentoring have positively impacted 10,000 TISS aspirants, including:

- 4,000+ students mentored at the group level.

- 450+ individuals receiving one-on-one mentorship.

- A remarkable 90% selection rate for students completing the training.

- 300+ students securing their places in prestigious colleges.

5. Top Selections: Vair-trained students consistently secure coveted spots in prestigious programs such as TISS HRM & LR, MHA, MPH, Psychology, Social Work, Development Studies, and more.

Addressing the widespread issue of inadequate mentorship, lack of supportive communities, and training barriers hindering students from pursuing rewarding careers, Vair Community remains dedicated to its mission of creating a comprehensive ecosystem to address education, employment, and empowerment challenges.

To know more: https://tissnet.vair.in/

