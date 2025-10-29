Vaishnavi Group Strengthens Its Luxury Footprint with the Launch of Vaishnavi AT-One Krishna Brindavan in South Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29: Leading real estate developer Vaishnavi Group today announced the launch of Vaishnavi AT-One Krishna Brindavan, an ultra-luxury residential project that redefines holistic and tranquil living. With its seventh residential project in the South Bengaluru micro-market, Vaishnavi Group continues to deepen its presence in the premium residential segment through its latest development in Banashankari, one of the city's most upscale neighbourhoods reinforcing its position as a preferred developer for Bengaluru's elite homeowners and investors.

Spread across 4.95 acres, the project comprises 359 ultra-luxury, vaastu-compliant apartments thoughtfully designed to maximise privacy, natural light, and comfort. With a gross developmental value of Rs 1,200 crore, Vaishnavi AT-One Krishna Brindavan offers spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK ultra luxury apartments ranging from 1,870 sq. ft. to 2,566 sq. ft., with prices starting at INR 3.5 crore.

At the heart of the project lies over one acre of forested gardens and a 25,745 sq. ft. clubhouse featuring world-class amenities including an indoor badminton court, squash court, mini-theatre, fitness and wellness zones, and dedicated community spaces. Vaishnavi AT-One Krishna Brindavan by Vaishnavi Group, launching in October 2025, with occupancy slated for end-2029, will stand among the tallest high-rise apartments in Banashankari and J P Nagar. The project is surrounded by curated landscapes and expansive green zones that combine exclusivity with serenity. The project will also be one of Bengaluru's tallest residential developments, adding a new landmark to the city's evolving skyline.

Strategically located in Banashankari, the project enjoys excellent connectivity to major employment corridors such as Bellandur, HSR Layout, and Electronic City, offering residents seamless access to key IT and startup hubs. The micro-market has seen rental growth of nearly 20%, reinforcing its reputation as one of the city's most desirable destinations for premium homebuyers and investors. Surrounded by vibrant retail, F&B, and lifestyle offerings, Banashankari continues to emerge as a preferred address for Bengaluru's elite.

"Bengaluru today is home to a growing number of millionaires, drawn by its thriving business ecosystem, premium residential enclaves, and sophisticated retail culture," said Darshan Govindaraju, Executive Director, Vaishnavi Group. "This dynamic environment has fostered a new generation of investors and homebuyers who seek residences that embody wellness, privacy, and design-led comfort."

"As one of the top real estate developers in Bengaluru, we have developed a nuanced understanding of these evolving aspirations. Vaishnavi AT-One Krishna Brindavan, with its 359 ultra-luxury residences in a serene, well-connected locale, reflects our unwavering commitment to fulfilling those aspirations. Banashankari's rise as a hub for elite living underscored by consistent rental and capital appreciation positions it among Bengaluru's fastest-growing micro-markets. We are proud to contribute to this evolution with a development that exemplifies Vaishnavi's ethos of quality, trust, and long-term value creation."

Following landmark developments such as Vaishnavi Oasis, Vaishnavi Terraces, Vaishnavi Woods, Vaishnavi Paradise, Vaishnavi Park, and Vaishnavi Springs, the launch of Vaishnavi AT-One Krishna Brindavan underscores Vaishnavi's continued confidence in South Bengaluru a region that remains central to the brand's growth strategy. This is also one of the largest single investments made by the real estate developer in South Bengaluru.

According to recent industry data, South Bengaluru recorded a 15.1% year-on-year increase in housing demand, surpassing the citywide growth rate of 3.41%. The zone also posted a 23.5% YoY rise in capital values, outpacing Bengaluru's overall 20.9%, with average property values rising 14% in just nine months from INR 7,177 per sq. ft. in 2023 to INR 8,205 per sq. ft. in Q3 2024.

With over 25 years of expertise, 40+ completed projects, and 6,000+ happy customers, the launch of Vaishnavi AT-One Krishna Brindavan cements Vaishnavi's reputation as the developer of choice for the city's upper-income segment.

Founded in 1998 by Mr. C N Govindaraju, Vaishnavi Group is one of South India's leading real-estate developers, renowned for quality, transparency, and ahead-of-schedule project delivery. Over the past 25 years, Vaishnavi has delivered 18 million sq. ft. across residential, commercial, and built-to-suit developments contributing significantly to Bengaluru's urban growth. Built on a foundation of integrity, sustainability, and precision, Vaishnavi continues to drive positive capitalism by creating high-quality developments that enhance urban living while upholding fairness and transparency in business practices.

