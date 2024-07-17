Validus Fintech Secures Seed Funding from AUM Ventures

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17: Validus Fintech Services Pvt Ltd has successfully secured seed funding from AUM Ventures, an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) based India focused VC Fund, and other strategic investors.

Founded in 2022 by Ganesh Venkatachalam, Validus Fintech is building digital market infra for the Investment Management Industry cutting across Mutual Funds, Alternates, PMS, Retirement solutions, Corporate markets and more. It seeks to provide a suite of fund administration solutions like recordkeeping and transfer agency services, investor relationships, distribution support, analytics, insights among others. The goal is to create an all new market infra with a marketplace approach for integrating a whole new set of stakeholders.

The newly secured funds will be allocated towards product development, business and market expansion efforts, allowing the company to establish a strong presence in a market traditionally dominated by legacy players.

Chetan Mehta, Founding Partner at AUM Ventures, commented on the investment, saying, "The AMC and AIF industries in India have been witnessing staggering growth. Current solutions to service these industry verticals are built on old legacy infrastructure and there is a strong need for a new-age digital infrastructure to cater to the demands especially given the growing digital ecosystem. We are excited to partner with Validus Fintech and its experienced team to enable bringing in a transformative solution for the industry."

"This funding is a significant validation of our mission to transform the way the asset management industry is serviced and will help us establish a solid market presence," stated Ganesh Venkatachalam, Founder of Validus Fintech. Mr. Ganesh emphasized, "Our platform is crafted to revolutionize the investment landscape by fostering a banking-like ecosystem within the Mutual Fund and Investment Management industry and advancing user experience through innovative technology."

