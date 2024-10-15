Valmiki Mela Celebrated with Grandeur in RK Puram

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: The Valmiki Mela was held in Basant Village, RK Puram, where attendees enjoyed an evening filled with devotional fervor. Renowned Punjabi singer Pawan Dravid performed Valmiki bhajans, captivating the audience.

The event saw the presence of several senior leaders, including Delhi's Mayor Shaili Oberoi and AAP's MCD in-charge and MLA Durgesh Pathak. Social activist Abhishek Jain and AAP councillor Himani Jain from Vasant Vihar organized the mela.

There were swings and food stalls set up for children at the event. On this occasion, social activist Abhishek Jain emphasized the need for such gatherings in society to follow the path shown by Maharishi Valmiki, stating that only then can Ram Rajya be achieved.

He noted that thousands attended the event, which serves as evidence of how relevant Valmiki's teachings and guidance still are today. AAP councillor Himani Jain from Vasant Vihar remarked that this event is not just for one community but is inclusive for all.

