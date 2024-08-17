Valour Beverages Secures INR 2 Crore from MBT Ventures Ltd in Strategic Partnership

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 17: Innovative energy drink brand co-founded by Atharve Malviya, Shivang Sagwaliya, and Sujal from Garoth, Valour Beverages, today announced a successful raise of USD 250,000 from MBT Ventures. This strategic investment will enable Valour to expand its market reach and accelerate its product development efforts.

Valour Beverages and MBT Ventures intend to make healthier beverage options with use of zero sugar and authentic ingredients available to health conscious customers. The partnership will see Valour Beverages use MBT Ventures' extensive experience and financial support to redefine the beverage market with premium offerings. Valour Beverages are awaiting a grand launch by the end of this year.

"Valour Beverages sees a real opportunity to deliver premium offerings for our health-conscious customers," noted the Valour Beverages Co-Founder Atharve Malviya."

"We intend to bring a fresh perspective and entrepreneurial spirit to our brand with premium energy drinks with exotic and mocktail-inspired flavors, aiming to become a market leader by catering to the health-conscious customer. MBT Ventures is a renowned London-based company creating tomorrow's legacy today. With a portfolio worth USD 60 million across 12+ projects, MBT Ventures has a proven track record of identifying and nurturing high-potential ventures. We believe their strategic investment highlights their confidence in our brand's vision and growth potential. MBT Ventures' financial backing can help our brand get closer to becoming a market leader," said Shivang Sagwaliya, the Co-Founder of Valour Beverages.

While energy drink alternatives have been available to health-conscious consumers for some years now, a huge fraction of the consumers have yet to have access to premium energy drinks with mocktails and exotic-inspired flavors. The strategic investment secured by Valour Beverages from MBT Ventures opens the door for more enjoyable and energizing health product development efforts. The health-conscious customers' will have access to a unique and invigorating flavored energy drink experience without compromising health.

Sujal, who is also the Co-Founder of Valour Beverages, added, "We will bring drinks of premium quality crafted with genuine ingredients and zero sugar to our health-conscious customers at compelling prices. The health conscious customer can expect to enjoy the highest standards of quality and taste with our range of energy drinks. We are entering this market in a strategic partnership with MBT Ventures, with long-term plans to expand our market reach and cater to the growing demand for healthier beverage options. Listening to our customers' needs, we are confident that this will be the seed of the brand's unique proposition, not just a brand launch."

Health focused drink alternatives have grown significantly in number over the last ten years. Sources have estimated that the health drink market will grow at a CAGR of 4.23 per cent over the next five years.

"Valour Beverages and MBT Ventures will create a strong brand presence and execute comprehensive marketing strategies to reach a wider audience," said Atharve Malviya, the Co-Founder of Valour Beverages. "As our team prepares for the official launch, we are pleased to have an infusion of capital from MBT Ventures and believe the investment will play a crucial role in enhancing our product offerings and propelling our brand to new heights," he finished.

