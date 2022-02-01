Valuebound bags 3 unicorn clients in a year, increases headcount by 3X

Valuebound Consulting, a digital experience development company recently announced their strategic plan 2022 and annual growth report.

In the last one year, among multiple new clients Valuebound also added 3 Indian unicorn start-ups as their clients. With a completely remote working team, their headcount also increased by 3x during the same time. Recently Valuebound got awarded with "Great place to work" certification.

Valuebound has traditionally been serving fortune 500 companies across semiconductor, manufacturing and media houses in their digital transformation journey. With three new unicorn start-ups as their client, they have now diversified to the ed-tech and finance sectors as well. Valuebound's will thus help more than 10 million users in their digital journey.

"In 2022, we are very aggressive towards growth and look to multiply the client base by 10x. With the global focus on faster digitization and growth of newer unicorns at a much faster pace than ever, helping them solve problems quickly would be a win-win for all of us," said Abhijit Upadhyay, Chief Operating Officer, Valuebound Consulting. He further added, "To deliver value at such a scale, we are investing in building a stronger and larger team."

With a global team of 100+ software professionals now, they grew 3X in the last one year. Specialized in cloud native application development, Valuebound focuses on building new tech capabilities and deepening their strengths further in existing tech stack. Key initiatives in capability building programmes like Techshala 2.0, and Valuebound University, helped them build an in-house trained talent pool as well.

Valuebound was certified workplace recently in Dec 2021, out of more than 10,000 companies reviewed across 60 countries. Employees cited the company's unwavering commitment to core values- continuous learning, empathy, and excellence as the reason for it being a great place to work.

Valuebound builds digital user experience platforms that bring technology and people together. Engineering is the DNA of organization. They combine engineering capabilities with a rich legacy in design and industry expertise to create future-ready digital products. Valuebound enables enterprises to drive competitive advantage, with a focus on modernization, innovation, user engagement and speed-to-market.

