ValueFirst and VSPAGY Join Hands to Enhance Customer Engagement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 25: ValueFirst, India’s leading CPaaS player, has entered into a strategic partnership with VSPAGY, a visionary video-tech AI-powered personalized video interactivity platform. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way businesses connect and engage with their customers, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

The partnership between ValueFirst and VSPAGY brings together their extensive expertise and industry knowledge to develop innovative solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth. By combining ValueFirst's deep understanding of communication technologies and messaging channels with VSPAGY's advanced capabilities of creating personalized and interactive experiences over video, the collaboration aims to redefine the landscape of communication solutions.

As businesses strive to adapt to rapidly evolving customer expectations, effective and personalized communication has become a paramount requirement. The partnership between ValueFirst and VSPAGY addresses this need by offering state-of-the-art tools and technologies that empower businesses to engage with their customers in meaningful and impactful ways.

"We are excited to partner with VSPAGY to provide our customers with the most advanced video-based communication solutions available in the market," said Vishwadeep Bajaj, CEO and Founder of ValueFirst. "Through this partnership, we aim to drive innovation and enable businesses to create stronger connections with their customers, ultimately leading to enhanced brand loyalty and business success.”

VSPAGY is a leading personalized video interactivity platform that is AI enabled and empowers enterprises to improve their digital communication campaigns and help them connect with their customers at scale through engaging video communication. The SaaS platform has, over the years, created some path breaking consumer engagement campaigns across banking, insurance, financial services, e-commerce, fintech, retail, automobile, travel and hospitality, amongst others.

VSPAGY is trusted by some of the India's leading brands that include over 70 marquee enterprises like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, AXIS Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India, Yes Bank, Max Life Insurance, HDFC Life, TATA AIG, SBI Life, Royal Sundaram, Hyundai Motors, Hero Motors, IndusInd Bank, Canara HSBC, Bajaj Alliance Life Insurance, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, PineLabs, Titan, Blackberrys, amongst others, the platform has crossed over 500 million personalized video interactive streams.

"By partnering with ValueFirst, we can combine our technological expertise with their proven track record of delivering customer communication simultaneously across multiple channels," stated Prabhat Kumar, Founder & Director, VSPAGY. "Together, we will empower businesses to harness the power of AI-driven communication platforms, enabling them to engage their customers at every touchpoint effectively over video," he adds.

ValueFirst and VSPAGY are confident that this partnership will create a significant impact on businesses across various industries, providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Both companies are committed to innovation and will continue to work together to develop cutting-edge solutions that drive customer satisfaction and business success.

Founded in 2003, ValueFirst connects businesses with their consumers over telecom and internet channels, at scale. ValueFirst assists brands across sectors to build conversational experiences by offering Apple Business Messaging, Chatbots, Email, Google Business Messaging, Instagram, RCS Business Messaging, SMS, Voice, and WhatsApp through communication platforms and smart APIs. Brands such as Google Nissan Motors, Pepsi, Punjab National Bank, and TATA Motors rely on ValueFirst across use-cases.

Founded in 2019, the VSPAGY is a leading personalized video interactivity platform that helps enterprises engage with their customers at scale. The AI-enabled platform empowers banks, insurance, fintech, e-commerce, retail, automobile, travel and hospitality brands to improve their customer engagements using a suite of Personalized Video Interactivity solutions. The SaaS platform helps enterprises create large scale individualised video conversations and engagements with their customers with secured API protocols as well as real time performance analytics dashboard reports for tracking and monitoring the campaigns. VSPAGY works with almost all major leading banks and insurance companies in India. VSPAGY is a registered trademark of Acadian Technologies Private Limited. The company is ISO-27001:2013 compliant, and is also DPIIT/ DIPP certified as part of the Startup India program.

