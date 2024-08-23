Vandana Dogra from Bangalore Crowned Mrs. India Queen of Substance 2024 2nd Runner-Up

The grand event was graced by Chief Guests Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Grover, alongside Founder Directors Ritika Vinay and Vinay Yadawa, and Bollywood actor Aman Verma, who together crowned Vandana Dogra as Mrs. India 2024 Queen of Substance.

Adding to her accolades, Vandana also took home the “Mrs. Talented” title, a testament to her diverse skills and vibrant spirit that were evident throughout the competition.

Beyond her achievements on the stage, Vandana Dogra is a recognized leader in the tech industry. At Incture Technologies, she not only spearheads a technology team but also leads the company's Diversity and Inclusion program. Through her efforts, she has empowered numerous women in the tech industry, earning her several industry-level awards and recognition for her contributions to gender diversity.

Vandana's decision to participate in Mrs. India Queen of Substance stems from her commitment to continue her work around women empowerment. The platform, which aligns with her vision, provides her with a larger audience to inspire and uplift women across the nation.

Balancing a demanding career in technology while achieving success in a national beauty pageant is a remarkable feat. Vandana's journey reflects her unwavering dedication to her goals and serves as an inspiration for others to pursue their dreams and passions, no matter how diverse they may be.

