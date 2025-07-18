Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. and FLIF Launch National “Certified Financial Literate” Initiative

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. (BSE: VKAL), in collaboration with the Financial Literacy & Inclusion Foundation (FLIF), has launched the Certified Financial Literate (CFL) program — a comprehensive, multi-level financial education initiative aimed at empowering schoolchildren, college students, and the general public with essential money management skills.

With only 27% of young Indian adults financially literate, the CFL program addresses a critical need by offering a structured curriculum aligned with the National Strategy for Financial Education. It integrates practical financial topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, debt management, and digital payments into everyday learning.

The program features six certification levels, delivered via interactive video modules, real-life case studies, and practical exercises. To cater to offline learners, the program is also available in print through the Wallet Wisdom book series — one for each level — featuring worksheets, examples, and illustrations. Those who complete all levels and assessments receive the Certified Financial Literate certificate.

For younger learners, Vantage offers the ABC of Money, a three-level program that introduces basic financial concepts like saving, needs vs. wants, and spending wisely. It includes both books and digital tools, and children also receive certification upon completion.

All course modules are hosted on Vantage Pro's Learning Management System (LMS) and accessible via the Vantage Pro app (https://www.vantagepro.app). This tech-driven platform allows users to enroll, learn at their own pace, take quizzes, and track progress in an engaging and user-friendly environment.

Vantage and FLIF, a charitable foundation promoted by Vantage's founders, have worked together to develop and refine this initiative. FLIF has granted full rights to Vantage for curriculum development and nationwide rollout. The initiative supports national financial inclusion efforts and echoes the vision of leaders like Dr. Raghuram Rajan, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all of whom have emphasized the importance of early and inclusive financial education.

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of its bi-monthly e-newspaper, The Campus, designed to reach and engage over 1,00,000 students and academicians across institutions through a digital platform.

As a BSE-listed financial education provider, Vantage has a strong track record of delivering globally recognized programs and partnering with leading academic institutions. With this initiative, it reaffirms its commitment to transforming education and supporting India's inclusive growth through innovative, scalable learning solutions.

