Variety Metal Corporation Recognized as the "Most Trusted Jindal Stainless Steel Sheets Distributor in Delhi" at the Global Excellence Awards 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 24: Variety Metal Corporation, a renowned name in the metal industry, has been recognized as the "Most Trusted Jindal Stainless Steel Sheets Distributor in Delhi" at the esteemed Global Excellence Awards 2023 in Mumbai. Sumer Kanugo Jain, the Managing Director of Variety Metal Corporation, received the award from the esteemed Chief Guest, Madhuri Dixit Nene. The company's resolute dedication to delivering superior quality stainless steel sheets and building customer trust is exemplified by this prestigious award. Through their exceptional service and reliable products, Variety Metal Corporation has rightfully attained this esteemed recognition.

Sumer Kanugo Jain (Managing Director, Variety Metal Corporation), conveyed his happiness and appreciation upon being presented with the award. He expressed, "We are extremely privileged to be acknowledged as the foremost distributor of Jindal Stainless Steel Sheets in Delhi, renowned for our trustworthiness. This prestigious accolade validates our focus on maintaining high standards, dependability, and ensuring customer contentment. We are dedicated to adapting to our clients' evolving requirements by offering an extensive selection of superior stainless steel sheets. Such recognition serves as a catalyst, propelling us to persist in our pursuit of excellence while delivering exceptional products and services."

Variety Metal is a certified organization adhering to ISO 9001:2008 standards. The company specializes in an extensive range of steel and other metal products, offering a comprehensive catalog that includes pipes, tubes, rods, sheets, plates, coils, bars, pipe fittings, flanges, and fasteners. Variety Metal has also been recognized as the leading stockist for Jindal Stainless Limited. As a quality-focused and customer-centric organization, the company prioritizes a streamlined approach in their manufacturing and delivery processes. This approach enables them to meet their targets promptly and fulfill the customers' requirements, including bulk orders. By consistently delivering on time, they have gained a high level of credibility and trust among their customers, which further motivates them to provide exceptional services with heightened enthusiasm.

The Global Excellence Awards 2023 holds great significance as a corporate award ceremony that acknowledges the endeavors and contributions of diverse businesses and organizations across various industries. It was meticulously organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., founded by the aspiring entrepreneur, Rahul Ranjan Singh. His primary objective is to elevate deserving businesses that have faced challenges in finding an appropriate platform to be recognized for their accomplishments in their respective fields.

Variety Metal Corporation aims to continue their pursuit of excellence by consistently delivering top-notch products, expanding their product range, and providing unparalleled customer support. By leveraging their industry expertise and strong relationships with manufacturers, they are committed to meeting the evolving needs of their clients and maintaining their position as the most trusted distributor of Jindal stainless steel sheets in Delhi.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor