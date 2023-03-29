Varmora Inaugurates 317th Exclusive Showroom in Dahod, Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29: Varmora Granito Pvt. Ltd, a leading manufacturer of tiles, sanitaryware, and bath fittings, has announced the inauguration of its 317th exclusive showroom in Dahod, Gujarat. With one of the largest retail networks across India, Varmora now boasts 317 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and 2,000+ multi-brand outlets (MBOs).

VARMORA’s exclusive showrooms are designed to provide its customers with an immersive experience, showcasing VARMORA’s extensive range of products, including tiles, sanitaryware, bath fittings and more, ensuring that architects, interior designers, builders, and end-users can find precisely what they need.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our 317th exclusive showroom in Dahod, Gujarat, and to continue expanding our retail network across India,” said Mr. Bhavesh Varmora, Chairman of Varmora. “Our showrooms are designed to provide our customers with a complete and exceptional shopping experience, showcasing our wide range of products and expert advice.”

With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, Varmora has become a leading player in the tile industry. Its expansive retail network and a new showroom in Dahod reflect the company’s dedication to providing customers with the best products and services.

“We believe that our customers deserve the best, and we aim to provide them with a seamless experience at our exclusive showrooms,” said Mr Varmora. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new showroom in Dahod and offering them a wide range of products to choose from.”

With the opening of its 317th exclusive showroom, Varmora has further strengthened its position as a leading player in the tile industry and is well-positioned to continue its growth in the coming years.

With over two decades of experience in the tile industry, Varmora is known for its innovative designs, superior quality, and excellent customer service. The launch of these new showrooms aims to strengthen VARMORA’s retail presence and wide range of products and expert advice, all under one roof.

About Varmora Granito: https://varmora.com/

Varmora Granito Pvt. Ltd. is a flagship company of the Varmora Group and a leading manufacturer of high-quality ceramic tiles, bath and sanitary products, and other building materials. Established in 1994, Varmora Granito has grown to become one of the largest manufacturers in the industry, with in-house production capacity of 35 msm per annum. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Varmora Granito is committed to providing its customers with the best products and services worldwide. Whether you’re looking for stylish tiles, durable bath and sanitary products, or other building materials, Varmora Granito has you covered. To learn more about Varmora Granito.

For more information, visit VARMORA’s website or any of its showrooms.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor