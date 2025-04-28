Varsha Pant Looks Stunning in Her Latest Music Video Sung by Mannat Noor, Released Under T-Series Label

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 28: The beautiful new song "Shukar Khuda Da" is out now, sung by the talented Mannat Noor. This song is very special for Varsha Pant, as she not only acts in the music video with popular Instagram star Siby Varghese but also writes, directs, and produces it for the first time.

The song, made by Bravo Music with lyrics by Deep Tamkotia, has been released by T-Series. It shares a sweet message of gratitude and hope, and Mannat Noor's lovely voice brings it to life.

The music video, directed by Varsha Pant, looks amazing. Varsha, known as a beautiful and lively actress, wins everyone's hearts with her cute expressions and charming performance. People love her for her fresh look, cute style, and the special energy she brings on screen.

Siby Varghese joins Varsha in the video, and their great chemistry makes the story even more fun to watch. Their acting feels natural and connects easily with the audience.

Varsha looking so cute & pretty in this song

Varsha shared that becoming a director was a dream come true for her. She not only directed the video but also wrote the story herself, making it even more personal and meaningful.

With Mannat Noor's wonderful singing, Bravo Music's touching tune, Deep Tamkotia's heartfelt lyrics, and Varsha Pant's beautiful storytelling, "Shukar Khuda Da" is full of joy and emotions.

You can now watch "Shukar Khuda Da" on T-Series' YouTube channel and all major music platforms!

https://youtu.be/wEL7NN0ZxCQ

