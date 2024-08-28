Varun Chaudhary, Scion of Nepal's Richest Family, Featured on ELITE Magazine's 10th Anniversary Cover - Decade of Icons

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: ELITE Magazine India is thrilled to announce that Varun Chaudhary, the youngest scion of Nepal's illustrious Chaudhary family and Managing Director of CG Corp Global, has been featured on our 10th Anniversary special edition covers titled "Decade of Icons." This exclusive edition highlights extraordinary individuals like Bollywood superstar R. Madhavan and Shashwat Goenka of the RPSG Group, celebrating their remarkable contributions to their respective industries.

About Varun Chaudhary and CG Corp Global

Varun Chaudhary is at the helm of CG Corp Global, a multinational conglomerate that has grown exponentially under his leadership. With a legacy spanning over 150 years, CG Corp Global operates across five continents, with over 202 companies and 261 brands under its wing. The company is widely recognized for its diverse portfolio that includes fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), hospitality, finance, banking, and telecommunications, among others.

Under Varun Chaudhary's dynamic leadership, the company's FMCG vertical, CG Foods, has seen remarkable global growth. The iconic noodle brand 'WAI WAI,' a flagship product of CG Foods, has established a strong presence in nearly 50 countries, driven by strategic expansions into markets like India, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, and Egypt. Varun's vision has been instrumental in transforming CG Foods into a global leader in the noodle segment, contributing to the broader success of CG Corp Global.

Beyond his business acumen, Varun is known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly through the CG Foundation's initiatives in supporting specially-abled individuals in Nepal and India. His commitment to corporate social responsibility reflects his belief in conducting business with a higher purpose, aligning with the values that ELITE Magazine India upholds.

Celebrating a Decade of Excellence

Varun Chaudhary's feature on the "Decade of Icons" cover is a testament to his role as a global business leader and a youth icon. His story, alongside other influential figures on this cover, provides readers with insights into the journeys of individuals who have significantly shaped their industries and the world at large.

ELITE Magazine India, founded by Puraskar Thadani, has been the country's leading luxury media brand for the past decade. As it celebrates its 10th Anniversary, the magazine continues to set the standard in luxury media, known for its comprehensive coverage of the luxury sector. The "Decade of Icons" edition is a hallmark of this legacy, highlighting individuals who have set new benchmarks in their industries. Being featured in this special edition is a mark of prestige and recognition of one's contributions to society.

About ELITE Magazine India

ELITE Magazine India is the country's premier luxury media brand, dedicated to curating the finest in fashion, lifestyle, and culture. Over the past decade, ELITE has become synonymous with exclusivity and excellence, providing unparalleled access to the world's most influential individuals and events.

