Vasai Fine Arts Society Announces Annual Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: The Vasai Fine Arts Society has announced its annual awards, honoring distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the preservation and promotion of arts and culture.

This year's awards recognize two prominent personalities Dr K V Mr. Abdul Naser, Chairman of Akbar Travels Group, and Mr. Rajeev Rajan, Founder of Sequence Communications Private Limited.

Dr K V. Abdul Naser has been selected for the Karuna Award in recognition of his service and dedication to the travel and tourism sector.

Mr. Rajeev K Rajan has been chosen for the Young Entrepreneur Award for his achievements in the field of advertising.

The Society's Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to renowned Kerala percussion maestros:

* Kariyanur Narayanan Namboothiri (Thimila)

* Kottakkal Ravi (Maddalam)

* Cherusseri Kuttan Marar (Chenda)

Each year, the Society identifies and honors outstanding contributors from diverse fields such as art, literature, music, tourism, and advertising.

Akbar Group's long-standing support for cultural and social initiatives across the country has been widely appreciated. As the driving force behind the group, Mr. Abdul Naser has been an inspiration to countless young professionals and families.

In the field of advertising, award committee members acknowledged Mr. Rajeev K Rajan as a distinguished national-level professional known for his creative vision, commitment, and hard work.

The Vasai Fine Arts Society emphasized that the Lifetime Achievement Award recipients have enriched Kerala's traditional percussion heritage through decades of dedication and artistic excellence.

The awards will be presented during the Vasai Fine Arts Festival 2025, to be held from December 3 to 7at the Prarthanamandapam of Sree Ayyappa Temple, Vasai West.

Major sponsors for this year's festival include Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)and New India Assurance.

The week-long cultural celebration will feature classical and contemporary dance performances, music concerts, and regional art exhibitions, attracting artists and audiences from across the region.

